featured Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders fall to Elkton-Lake Benton By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Jan 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND recognized its two seniors, Brooklyn Hageman and Paige Hanson, on Friday during their girls basketball game against Elkton-Lake Benton. Photo by Rebecca Hanson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elkton-Lake Benton spoiled Senior Night for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Friday, with the Elks picking up a 43-29 victory.Alivia Bickett scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Raiders. Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The ORR junior scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.Prior to the game, the Raiders honored seniors Brooklyn Hageman and Paige Hanson.With the loss, the Raiders are now 5-8 overall. ORR will be back in action on Monday when they hit the road to take on the Howard Tigers.PREP BOYS BASKETBALLThe Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday. The visiting Elks ran away from the Raiders 82-33.Caden Hojer led the Raiders with 12 points. Hojer also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Garet Wicks chipped in with nine points.“Offensively, we need to take better care of the ball,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “We had some sloppy turnovers and need to work to be stronger with the ball. This will draw fouls, too.”With the loss, the Raiders are now 1-11 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday when they travel to Howard to take on the Tigers.“I was proud of the way the boys came out in the third quarter and battled, even though we were down big,” DeRungs said. “We need to play with that urgency for four quarters.” Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness Casey Crabtree Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Gary Garner set to retire after 14-year stint at DSU Law Enforcement Blotter Madison reports $4 million in sales tax revenue for 2022 Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard Tim Reisch Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form