Seniors

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND recognized its two seniors, Brooklyn Hageman and Paige Hanson, on Friday during their girls basketball game against Elkton-Lake Benton. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

Elkton-Lake Benton spoiled Senior Night for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Friday, with the Elks picking up a 43-29 victory.

Alivia Bickett scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Raiders. Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The ORR junior scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.