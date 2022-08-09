Dakota Cinema

MAKENA SCHULTZ demonstrates how comfortable the new seats are for movie-goers. Dakota Cinema, on the west side of Madison, will soon be under renovation, and these chairs will be installed in the west theater. Schultz has been working for the theater through Project Skills, a program through Schultz's high school. 

 Photo by Katelyn Winberg

Kelli Brown always liked movies, but not to the point that she thought she would someday own her own movie theater. For the past couple of years, she has been a co-owner at Dakota Cinema, Madison’s local theater.

Brown is a native of Carthage and a high school graduate of Howard. It was in those small towns where she learned the importance of community involvement.