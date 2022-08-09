MAKENA SCHULTZ demonstrates how comfortable the new seats are for movie-goers. Dakota Cinema, on the west side of Madison, will soon be under renovation, and these chairs will be installed in the west theater. Schultz has been working for the theater through Project Skills, a program through Schultz's high school.
Kelli Brown always liked movies, but not to the point that she thought she would someday own her own movie theater. For the past couple of years, she has been a co-owner at Dakota Cinema, Madison’s local theater.
Brown is a native of Carthage and a high school graduate of Howard. It was in those small towns where she learned the importance of community involvement.
“Growing up in Carthage, the big thing was community, the sense of community and giving back,” Brown said.
So, it was no surprise that she got involved with the community when she and her husband moved to Madison in 2004.
Before Dakota Cinema, she managed a Pro Cellular store and was also an insurance agent. In 2019, she approached the former theater owner about buying the place from him.
“It wasn’t up for sale,” Brown said. “But we knew his mom, who had managed it, was retiring. I thought this may be a good opportunity.”
The Browns took over ownership on Nov. 15, 2019, and after six days of renovation, they reopened.
“We had a lot of great friends that helped us turn this around in six days for Frozen II,” Brown recalled.
Exactly four months after its reopening, on March 21, they aired their last movie before shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Brown, without the “fantastic” support of Madison, they would not have survived the pandemic.
“This is the first real blockbuster summer with Top Gun kicking it off,” Brown said. “Last summer, there were only a couple big movies.”
Brown is now focusing on further renovations. So far, she has mostly done cosmetic work. There are new counters, new concessions, a bigger popcorn machine, new screens and a surround sound system.
“I’m a sound geek,” Brown admitted. “Now, we have the same surround sound system as big cities.”
On Aug. 15, the theater will be shutting down for about a month for more renovations. Brown hopes to reopen on Sept. 15 with a grand reopening potentially featuring a second showing of Top Gun.
“We had 3,000 people through for Top Gun,” Brown explained. “I’ve even talked with Paramount for possibly having a give-away.”
During the month of renovations, they will be gutting the west theater and the bathrooms. The west theater will be reinsulated and will get new curtains, new chairs, new ambiance lighting and new concrete floors. The bathrooms will be expanded to include two urinals and an additional stall in the women’s bathroom. The new bathrooms will be ADA accessible.
Down the road, Brown’s ultimate goal is to have at least four screens in the theater. She would also like to add on a party room and more lobby space.
“It’s all a matter of money,” Brown said. “All of that would be close to millions.”
Regardless of how many renovations occur, Brown promises to keep prices down. She believes it’s important for Madison residents to have affordable entertainment close to home.
“I love seeing all the people,” Brown said. “I love knowing what we do gives us that opportunity to be a part of the community and to give back.”