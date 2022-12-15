MEMBERS OF THE Lake County Highway Department were out in force Thursday morning working to clear off city roads like Washington Ave. (pictured) and 2nd St. among others. Unfortunately, the plows had to be pulled from the street during the afternoon as drifting snow led to near zero visibility.
With weather conditions continuing to deteriorate, Madison city officials issued a snow alert Thursday afternoon.
The alert went into effect at midnight on Friday and is set to last until winds and snow have subsided and streets have been cleared curb to curb.
In conjunction with the alert, Lake County Emergency Management announced a no-travel advisory within county limits.
The Lake County Highway Department also pulled all plows from the roads due to drifting snow and poor visibility.
Additionally on Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices in Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties to close. Her official statement advises citizens to stay home if possible.
The statement also states that portions of interstates 29 and 90 are closed, and that many secondary roads in the state are impassable.
According to an announcement from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, moderate snowfall is expected to continue along and west of the James River, with moderate to heavy snowfall and potentially freezing rain headed toward southwestern Minnesota.
They added that the majority of snow accumulation will occur Thursday, but Friday could expect a lingering of lighter snow.
The National Weather Service also warns of winds between 35 and 50 mph moving west to east. Large parts of South Dakota are expecting blizzard like conditions due to these winds.
Blowing and drifting snow is expected, with visibility being greatly reduced as a result.