Highway Department

MEMBERS OF THE Lake County Highway Department were out in force Thursday morning working to clear off city roads like Washington Ave. (pictured) and 2nd St. among others. Unfortunately, the plows had to be pulled from the street during the afternoon as drifting snow led to near zero visibility.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

With weather conditions continuing to deteriorate, Madison city officials issued a snow alert Thursday afternoon.

The alert went into effect at midnight on Friday and is set to last until winds and snow have subsided and streets have been cleared curb to curb.