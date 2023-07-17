Across the state, schools are readying themselves for the upcoming school year. The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District is no different, but beyond ensuring the staff and facilities are student-ready, they are working to rally support for a bond vote surrounding the plan for a new, shared building on the northwest corner of US-81 and the Nunda corner.
On July 24 at 6 p.m., the school district will host a community meeting in Dakota State University’s Tunheim Classroom Building Room 203. ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke said these meetings will feature information and discussion on the freshly consolidated district as well as the bond vote.
Hoeke recently released a letter to the communities’ registered voters which announced the meeting and highlighted points of discussion.
“As the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Superintendent, I am writing to you today to address an important issue that directly impacts the education and well-being of the children attending school in the ORR School District,” Hoeke wrote.
She continued: “Our current schools, both over 100 years old, no longer meet the needs of our evolving educational landscape, and it is crucial that we take action now to ensure a brighter future for the ORR communities.”
As they stand, neither school building meets current ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements. The letter noted that any updates or remodeling of existing buildings would require they be brought up to existing code, including the additions of elevators and ramps.
“By investing in a new school, we can redirect those funds towards providing an optimal learning environment for our students,” Hoeke added.
Other listed benefits of a new building include providing an enhanced learning environment, efficient resource allocation and improved commute and safety.
“A centralized school will provide a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the evolving education needs of our students. Upgraded classrooms, technology integration, a modern science lab, and specialized spaces for CTE programs and fine arts programs will empower our teachers to deliver a high-quality education that prepares students for success in an increasingly competitive world,” Hoeke wrote.
The letter also addresses the sense of community that is fostered through a shared location.
“Education is a shared responsibility, and providing our children with the best possible learning environment is a testament to our collective commitment to their future. A new centralized school will serve as a hub for community activities, bringing us together and reinforcing the idea that ‘it takes a village’ to raise and educate children,” Hoeke said.
Additionally, the letter discusses several of the “undesirable consequences” should the bond vote fail. These include financial burden, compromised education due to outdated facilities and safety concerns.
Another issue is that students will need to be relocated by grade level if they are to continue to use the current buildings. One site would serve as the elementary school while the other would serve as the middle/high school. This would require “significant” additional transportation costs, as well as separating families with children in different age groups.
Potential district dissolution is also a concern, especially if the district were unable to identify an alternate financing strategy for the aging infrastructure.
“Failing to pass the bond issue could have severe long-term consequences for our district. Without adequate funding to address the critical infrastructure needs of our schools, we may face a scenario where the district becomes financially unsustainable. This could lead to the dissolution of the district within 5-6 years, resulting in significant disruptions for students, families and the wider community,” Hoeke said.
Hoeke ends the letter, saying:
“I want to emphasize that the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts no longer exist and they never will again. Consolidation cannot be reversed. There are no positive results of a failed bond issue for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District, only the undesirable consequences listed above.
“Working together we can provide the students of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District with the education they deserve; we can strengthen community bonds; and we can create a lasting legacy of excellence.”