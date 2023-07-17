Dawn Hoeke

Dawn Hoeke

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Across the state, schools are readying themselves for the upcoming school year. The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District is no different, but beyond ensuring the staff and facilities are student-ready, they are working to rally support for a bond vote surrounding the plan for a new, shared building on the northwest corner of US-81 and the Nunda corner.

On July 24 at 6 p.m., the school district will host a community meeting in Dakota State University’s Tunheim Classroom Building Room 203. ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke said these meetings will feature information and discussion on the freshly consolidated district as well as the bond vote.