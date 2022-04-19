Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/18/22 02:39 CFS22-02145 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO

04/18/22 08:47 CFS22-02146 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

04/18/22 09:21 CFS22-02147 Animal Complaint Information/Administrative TERRITORIAL RD

04/18/22 09:43 CFS22-02148 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

04/18/22 09:53 CFS22-02149 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/18/22 12:03 CFS22-02150 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

04/18/22 12:29 CFS22-02151 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD MADISON

04/18/22 14:53 CFS22-02153 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

04/18/22 15:03 CFS22-02154 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/18/22 20:13 CFS22-02155 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON

04/18/22 22:08 CFS22-02156 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative

04/18/22 22:27 CFS22-02157 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST

04/18/22 22:44 CFS22-02158 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 450TH AVE MADISON

04/18/22 22:54 CFS22-02159 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO HWY 34 MADISN

04/18/22 23:10 CFS22-02160 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

Total Records: 15