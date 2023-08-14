The new track at Dakota State University will be named “The Dan Beacom Track Complex” after alumnus Dan Beacom, who died on May 24.
The naming ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 6:45 p.m., just before the DSU football game against Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
Beacom earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1979. While at DSU, he was a member of the track team. His ability to run middle distance made him a valuable member of the team, running the 440, 880 and nearly every relay – sprint medley, mile, two-mile and distance medley relay.
Running competitively in high school and college was just the beginning of Beacom’s running career. The love of running continued throughout his life, often with his brother or his children. If he wasn’t the one competing, he could be found cheering for friends and strangers from the sidelines. He even encouraged his brother Miles to attend DSU and run track.
“I have never regretted the decision to attend Dakota State,” said Miles Beacom. “Dan once said that the time we spent together at DSU was when our relationship went from big brother/little brother to best friends. Running together played a big part in that, and I am forever grateful that Dan encouraged me and that we made so many great memories together at DSU.”
Dan Beacom loved participating in the sport and seeing others excel as well, said his wife, Ann Roemen.
“While he never officially coached track, he encouraged so many runners from the sidelines and one on one. We really hope that the runners here take the time to learn a bit about Dan and the legacy he has left both on and off the track,” she said.
“Dan was representative of so many of our student-athletes who enjoy the opportunity to participate in a sport they love while working toward their degrees,” said Jeff Dittman, DSU athletic director. “Future students can continue that legacy on the track named in his memory.”
Miles Beacom said that DSU gave Dan the tools to help the troubled youth with whom he worked for nearly 30 years at the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center. Dan Beacom recognized the challenges kids faced and worked tirelessly to help them get on the right track for a successful future. He was respected by judges, prosecutors, law enforcement and peers alike.
“At Dakota State and throughout Dan’s life, he was a mentor, a leader and a motivator. He believed in teamwork, was a confidence builder and always wanted to do the right thing,” said Miles Beacom.
“I am so proud of my much older brother Dan, and I am very proud that his name will be on this beautiful track,” he said.
Ann Roemen agreed: “The naming of the track at DSU in Dan’s honor is an amazing tribute. It is recognition for someone who was so humble, yet made such an impact on so many. We are truly grateful.”