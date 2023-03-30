$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in Aberdeen Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March’s final Powerball drawing resulted in the latest million-dollar lottery winner in South Dakota.A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kessler’s in Aberdeen. The ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just a match of the Powerball away from winning the jackpot.Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 9, 24, 46 and 66 with a Powerball of 7.If you are Wednesday’s winner, the South Dakota Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket immediately before claiming your prize at a Lottery validation center.The Pierre validation center is located at 711 E. Wells Ave., and the Sioux Falls office is at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Sad and Wills say Hot Shots Bar ‘is a place for everyone’ American Legion to hold bingo fund-raiser for local family Rutland students react to new Holocaust education program Filling potholes LAIC: Passion and collaboration are key to new daycare center Aiden Jensen earns all-state honors LifeScape fund-raiser winners announced Chester's Emery Larson sets meet record Bulldogs open Track and Field season in Brookings Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts Follow us Facebook Twitter