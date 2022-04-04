The Madison Central School Educational Foundation announced the Norm Johnson Educator Grant awards this spring.
“The Foundation encourages and rewards innovation in the classroom and provides educational and enrichment opportunities for students and staff beyond what is provided for within the school budget,” said Foundation Director Renae Prostrollo. “Every year, we allocate more money for these grants and every year we work hard to find additional funds so we can fund even more of the staff requests.”
The foundation’s Norm Johnson Innovative Grant is for things like technology and classroom tools, books and subscriptions, or experiences that innovate or enhance an educator’s classroom.
Recipients were:
— Middle School Student Advocate Megan Bundy: Humanity Launch, a half-day retreat for grades 5-8 that was an interactive assembly that uses music, games and a personalized message to build a positive school culture and community.
— 5th-grade teacher Jessica Dawson: Corner Classroom Cubbies for her students to organize supplies and books.
— 3rd-grade teacher Lindsey Dietterle: 3 sets of Pioneer Literature added to her classroom- Little House on the Prairie, Molly Pilgrim & My First Little House book sets.
— Middle School Language Arts teachers Danelle Keninger, Kim Sheppard and Cassaundra Brunick: Multi Genre Texts added in their classrooms including Scope & Scholastic magazines to give students resources that reflect real life interests.
— Kim Bruns, Jennifer Flemming and Valerie Wilkens, Middle School Reading teachers: Added Scholastic Action, a digital and print magazine that provides thrilling multi-gene stories at various reading levels.
— Middle School teachers Kindra Wiese and Bruns: Added a life skills guidebook to be used with all MMS students to help them learn and grow.
The Norm Johnson Educator Enhancement Grant is for professional development opportunities for educators such as conferences and book studies. The following educators received awards to help them attend professional development opportunities:
— 3rd-grade teacher Dietterle: “Encourage to Focus on What Really Matters” book study.
— MHS Teacher Nikki Troxel: Advanced Placement for AP Language and Composition.
— 6th-grade teacher Flemming: Beneath the Surface of Words book study.
The Foundation also awarded one Performing and Fine Arts grant. MHS Musical Director Anne Elisa Brown received funds to hire a choreographer for the spring musical.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Foundation has awarded $5,700 in grants to better prepare the teachers, students and staff in the Madison Central School District.
To donate to the Norm Johnson or Performing & Fine Arts grants, contact Prostrollo at renae.prostrollo@k12.sd.us.