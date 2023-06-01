MATT FEISTNER (left), a detective sergeant with the Madison Police Department, and Officer Kaylee Mehlum observe Beadle Hall on the Dakota State University campus during an inter-agency training exercise Wednesday. The training exercise featured a perpetrator, role-played by part-time MPD Officer Mathew Wollmann, committing an armed robbery and failed carjacking before barricading himself in Beadle Hall.
Officers and staff from across Lake County took part in an inter-agency training exercise on the Dakota State University campus Wednesday.
The scenario featured an initial call at 1 p.m., where a role-player, decked out in makeup to portray an injury, called 911 to report an armed robbery at the Church of Latter-Day Saints. This same perpetrator, role-played by Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann, attempted to carjack a vehicle to escape, but the victims escaped, though they crashed into a light pole in their panic. Afterward, the suspect fled to Beadle Hall on the DSU campus, where he barricaded himself inside, spoke with dispatch and a negotiator, and got taken down by the joint MPD-Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
The Madison Regional Health System, Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 911 and Emergency Communications, Lake County Emergency Management, Game Fish & Parks and South Dakota Highway Patrol all participated in the event. But, there was no interruption in regular services like 911.
Heath Abraham of the MPD and Steve Rowe of the Sheriff’s Office planned the exercise to test multiple agencies’ and first responders’ ability to respond to multiple incidents at once. Though the incidents were connected, each event required attention from law enforcement and other first responders, like EMTs with the MRHS.
The training was observed by members of the Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team. These members wrote down their evaluations, which will be presented in-depth to the agencies next week. After the Wednesday exercise, participants received a short debriefing to highlight the biggest strengths and weaknesses the evaluators observed.
Lake County Sheriff Sarina Talich and Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said they were most pleased with the inter-agency cooperation they saw on the scene. This includes the law enforcement agencies but also the MFD and ambulance, among others, they said. These agencies worked together in planning stages and cooperated well during the training.
“I think in a smaller community, we work with each other enough that we…come to know these folks, and we learn to anticipate each other’s wants and needs,” Meyer said.
The biggest problem to work on, Meyer and Talich said, was communication. There were challenges getting everyone onto the proper radio channels, especially encrypted local channels that GFP and the Highway Patrol don’t usually have access to. For future incidents, both law enforcement leaders said they hope to find workarounds and new solutions.
Officer Abraham said that communication was something he and Deputy Rowe expected to be a challenge. The Special Response Team, which went into Beadle Hall to apprehend the role-playing suspect, experienced some challenges with touch-based communication and hand signals, as the team was made up of people from several agencies. He and Rowe said they believe these errors can be reduced with more training.
Despite these challenges, Talich said the training went well and “absolutely” improved the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to respond to critical scenarios. The inter-agency communication displayed in planning stages as well as during the training are a symbol of that, she said.
“I know the working relationship [between agencies] hasn’t always been the best, but I feel like it’s been the best that it’s ever been recently,” Talich said.
Rowe and Abraham said the biggest surprise came from the Madison Regional Health System, which went “above and beyond” during the exercise. Rowe said he left it to the MRHS to decide the extent of their participation, and he was “surprised” to hear the role players were brought into the emergency room to help train staff there.
They also expressed their thanks to Dakota State University, which allowed them to use the campus for training.
“The two agencies that participated with us that didn’t have to and probably gave the most were DSU and the Madison Regional Hospital. Neither one had to support us at all, but they did support us and then used our exercise, specifically at the hospital, to train personnel,” Abraham said. “It was above and beyond our expectations.”
Abraham said these exercises are especially important in a time with near-daily mass shootings.
“We need to do these trainings not only to improve our response and our readiness to take action when these happen in our community, but it also shows people in our community that we’re working toward those goals of protecting the community,” he said. “Nobody is going to want to pick Madison [to attack] if we keep up our training and responses.”