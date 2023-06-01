Joint Training.jpg

MATT FEISTNER (left), a detective sergeant with the Madison Police Department, and Officer Kaylee Mehlum observe Beadle Hall on the Dakota State University campus during an inter-agency training exercise Wednesday. The training exercise featured a perpetrator, role-played by part-time MPD Officer Mathew Wollmann, committing an armed robbery and failed carjacking before barricading himself in Beadle Hall.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Officers and staff from across Lake County took part in an inter-agency training exercise on the Dakota State University campus Wednesday.

The scenario featured an initial call at 1 p.m., where a role-player, decked out in makeup to portray an injury, called 911 to report an armed robbery at the Church of Latter-Day Saints. This same perpetrator, role-played by Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann, attempted to carjack a vehicle to escape, but the victims escaped, though they crashed into a light pole in their panic. Afterward, the suspect fled to Beadle Hall on the DSU campus, where he barricaded himself inside, spoke with dispatch and a negotiator, and got taken down by the joint MPD-Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.