Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/14/22 05:12 CFS22-05958 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
09/14/22 05:17 CFS22-05959 Suspicious Activity Referred to Partner Agency E 5TH ST SIOUX FALLS
09/14/22 05:42 CFS22-05960 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON
09/14/22 06:10 CFS22-05961 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
09/14/22 06:31 CFS22-05962 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA
09/14/22 06:57 CFS22-05963 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/14/22 06:59 CFS22-05964 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 08:04 CFS22-05965 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 08:41 CFS22-05966 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 09:20 CFS22-05967 MVA Arrest MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 10:10 CFS22-05968 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 13:04 CFS22-05969 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
09/14/22 13:14 CFS22-05970 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 13:17 CFS22-05971 911 Accidental Information/Administrative NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 13:35 CFS22-05972 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST
09/14/22 13:45 CFS22-05973 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/14/22 14:14 CFS22-05974 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N Washington Ave MADISON
09/14/22 14:36 CFS22-05975 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 471ST AVE
09/14/22 14:50 CFS22-05976 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
09/14/22 15:13 CFS22-05977 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 16:07 CFS22-05978 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HWY 34 WENTWORTH
09/14/22 16:36 CFS22-05979 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SW 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 16:55 CFS22-05980 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
09/14/22 17:11 CFS22-05981 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/14/22 17:42 CFS22-05982 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.158043, -96.95046
09/14/22 18:49 CFS22-05983 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST MADISON
09/14/22 19:30 CFS22-05984 Animal Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy SE 4TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 19:52 CFS22-05985 Medical Transfer Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/14/22 20:09 CFS22-05986 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 20:31 CFS22-05987 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/14/22 20:38 CFS22-05988 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/14/22 20:43 CFS22-05989 MVA SD HWY 19 MADISON
09/14/22 22:47 CFS22-05990 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 33
