Howard BB

HOWARD'S Kolt Koepsell goes up for a basket during the fourth quarter against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

It was a battle of two surging teams in Dell Rapids on Thursday between Howard and Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Howard Tigers entered the contest on a six-game winning streak, and the Cardinals were on an eight-game winning streak.

The Tigers edged the Cardinals 60-57 to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 12-3 overall.