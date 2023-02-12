It was a battle of two surging teams in Dell Rapids on Thursday between Howard and Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Howard Tigers entered the contest on a six-game winning streak, and the Cardinals were on an eight-game winning streak.
The Tigers edged the Cardinals 60-57 to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 12-3 overall.
“We are getting major contributions from our role players,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “If we continue to get that production, we can be a dangerous team.”
The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with four lead changes and two ties. The Tigers closed out the first quarter by scoring the final six points off three-pointers from Ryder Erickson and Colby Claussen. The 6-0 scoring run gave the Tigers a 21-15 lead to end the opening quarter.
Logan Mentele opened the second quarter by hitting a three-pointer for the Tigers to push their lead to 24-15. A basket from Taiden Hoyer helped the Tigers open up a 26-15 lead.
At the half, the Tigers held a 36-27 lead. The second half started with a three-pointer from Will Maier to put the Tigers up 39-27.
With the Tigers holding a 48-39 lead, the Cardinals closed out the third quarter on a 7-1 scoring run to trim Howard’s lead to 49-46.
The Cardinals scored the first four points of the final quarter to take a 50-49 lead. It was their first lead since the first quarter.
A basket from Erickson put the Tigers back on top 51-50. A three-pointer from the Cardinals gave them a 53-51 lead. The Tigers answered right back with a three-pointer from Claussen to give the Tigers a 54-53 lead.
With the Tigers clinging to a 58-57 lead, an offensive putback from Claussen gave the Tigers a 60-57 lead with 11.5 seconds left in the game. The Cardinals were unable to tie the game, as the Tigers held on for a three-point win.
Kolt Koepsell finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Claussen finished the game with 10 points and five rebounds. Luke Koepsell finished the game with eight points and nine rebounds.
Howard 67,
Waubay/Summit 52
The Tigers extended their winning streak to eight games on Saturday with a 67-52 victory against Waubay Summit at the Dakota Wesleyan Classic in Mitchell.
Luke Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Koepsell finished the game with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Koepsell also dished out four assists.
Erickson scored 13 points for the Tigers. Kolt Koepsell scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Since the Tigers’ 67-23 loss to DeSmet on Jan. 10, the Tigers have won eight straight games and have scored over 50 points in each game during their current win streak.
“With most of our guys playing different roles this season, we knew coming in it was going to take some time for us to hit our stride,” Koepsell said. “After the loss to DeSmet, our leaders kind of took ownership of the team and have really stepped up the last few weeks.”
The Tigers will look to pick up their ninth straight win on Monday when they hit the road to take on Mitchell Christian.