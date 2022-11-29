IAUW PRESIDENT President Lori Gustaf (left), Executive Director Melissa Dougan and ERFCU Marketing Specialist Erica Clements present a $500 gift card to Helen Melcher of Madison. Melcher was drawn as the winner of the 15x15 Challenge, sponsored by ERFCU and IAUW.
One hundred twelve people took the 15x15 Challenge issued by Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) and East River Federal Credit Union (ERFCU). The contest asked people to pledge at least $15 a month in 2023 to United Way and return their pledge form by Nov. 15.
Helen Melcher of Madison was drawn as the winner and received a $500 Visa gift card donated by ERFCU.
“Interlakes Area United Way does so many good things for so many organizations within the community. By giving through payroll deduction, it is so easy to help,” she said.
IAUW President Lori Gustaf said Melcher is deserving of the award as she has been giving for nearly two decades and finds other ways to show support.
“Helen has dedicated countless hours over the past many years, freely giving of her own valuable time, volunteering in support of young families and senior citizens in our community,” Gustaf said. “Her compassion for others and dedication to make others’ lives better is immeasurable.”
The 15x15 Challenge was held in conjunction with IAUW’s current campaign drive. This is the fifth year IAUW and ERFCU have teamed up to offer this incentive. It is linked to more than $92,000 in pledges since 2017.