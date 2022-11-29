Helen Melcher

IAUW PRESIDENT President Lori Gustaf (left), Executive Director Melissa Dougan and ERFCU Marketing Specialist Erica Clements present a $500 gift card to Helen Melcher of Madison. Melcher was drawn as the winner of the 15x15 Challenge, sponsored by ERFCU and IAUW.

 Submitted photo

One hundred twelve people took the 15x15 Challenge issued by Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) and East River Federal Credit Union (ERFCU). The contest asked people to pledge at least $15 a month in 2023 to United Way and return their pledge form by Nov. 15.

Helen Melcher of Madison was drawn as the winner and received a $500 Visa gift card donated by ERFCU.