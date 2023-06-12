Two Madison drivers picked up wins at I -90 Speedway on Saturday night. Matt Steuerwald won the A-Feature in the Late Model Street Stock division while Nate Barger won for the third straight week in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class.

Steuerwald grabbed the lead early in the race, going from fifth to first place in just three laps to claim his first win of the season. This was Steuerwald’s 29th career win at I-90 Speedway. Earlier in the night, Steuerwald placed second in his heat race.