Two Madison drivers picked up wins at I -90 Speedway on Saturday night. Matt Steuerwald won the A-Feature in the Late Model Street Stock division while Nate Barger won for the third straight week in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class.
Steuerwald grabbed the lead early in the race, going from fifth to first place in just three laps to claim his first win of the season. This was Steuerwald’s 29th career win at I-90 Speedway. Earlier in the night, Steuerwald placed second in his heat race.
Chester’s Brett Martin was ninth in the A-Feature while Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 10th.
Winners of the heat races were J.J. Zebell, Parker; and Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater. Howe was second in his heat race. Martin did not finish his heat race.
Nate Barger picked up his third straight A-Feature win in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class and his fifth career win on Saturday night. Earlier, Barger placed second in his heat race.
Madison’s Jeridan Jordahl picked up a heat race win on Saturday night but did not finish the A-Feature.
Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg won the B-Feature while Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock placed 10th.
Other heat race winners in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class were Logan Domagala, Brandon; Nicholas Winter, Brookings; and Jared Jansen, Parker. Shoenrock and Nick Barger did not finish their heat races.
Two area drivers placed in the Top 15 of the Midwest Touring Sprint Car Series A-Feature. Ryan Bickett placed 11th while Dillon Bickett was 15th. Chuck McGillivray did not finish the race. Ryan Bickett won the Hard Charger award for the race. Winning the race was Carson McCarl of Altoona, Iowa.
Dillon Bickett was third in his heat race and McGillivray was sixth. Ryan Bickett did not finish his heat race. Winning heat races were McCarl; Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls.
Three Madison drivers competed in the USRA-B Modified class and all three placed in the Top 20 in the A-Feature. Leading the trio of Madison drivers was Curt Ottoson, 13th; followed by Doug Wallis, 15th; and Chris Moore, 16th. Winning the race was Derek Van Veldhuizen of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Moore placed third in the B-Feature, which was won by Tanner James of Mt. Vernon.
Wallis was second in his heat race while Ottoson was third and Moore was fifth, Winning heat races were Camden Myers, Ethan; Tanner Kosters, Sioux Falls; Aaron DeThury, Sioux Falls; and Anthony Van Everdingen, Mitchell.
Two area drivers placed in the Top 15 of the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Travis Christensen led the way with a 10th-place finish and Blaine Hare was 12th. Wining the A-Feature was Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls.
Hare placed third in his heat race and Christensen was fourth. Winning heat races were Joel Norris, Sioux Falls; Dylan Andal, Beresford; Landon Krohn, Rowena; and Bryant Klassen, Adrian, Minn.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Brandon’s Dusty Zomer, piloting the Jeremiah Jordahl 410 Outlaw Sprint car, picked up a heat race win and placed sixth in the A-Feature on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway. Winning the A-Feature was Riley Goodno, Knoxville, Iowa.
R. Bickett placed 10th in the A-Feature after starting 18th.
Other drivers to pick up heat race wins were Goodno and McCarl.
Howe placed seventh in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature while Steuerwald was 10th. Winning the race was Tracy Halouska of Worthing.
Howe placed third in his heat race. Steuerwald did not finish his heat race. Winning heat races were Garet Deboer, Lynd, Minn.; and Brandon Ferguson, Lennox.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen placed fifth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Winning the race was Cole Searing of Huron.
Karlen was eighth in the heat race while Searing won the heat race.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed third in his heat in the Wissota Street Stock race. Winning heat races were James Hoing, Kimball; Andy Rossow, Florence; and Matt Goth, Huron, a former Madison driver.
Kyle Bertram of Dallas won the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature while Clements was disqualified.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Karlen placed 15th in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Casino Speedway on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Peterson of Hickson, N.D.
Karlen was fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Jayson Good, Watertown; Trevor Anderson, Watertown; and Peterson.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Knoxville Raceway hosted a two-night World of Outlaw program on Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, Zomer was 22nd in the A-Feature, which was won by Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo.
Zomer was fifth in his heat race on Friday night. Heat race winners were Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif.; David Gravel, Watertown, Conn.; Rico Abreau, St. Helena, Calif.; and Brown.
On Saturday night, Zomer won the C-Feature to qualify for the Last Chance race, but he did not finish the race. Kerry Madsen of Knoxville, Iowa, won the race.
Zomer placed 10th in his heat race. Winning heat races were James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT; Macedo, Gravel and Brown.
Gravel won the A-Feature on Saturday night.
EAGLE RACEWAY
Zomer started the week of racing on Tuesday at Eagle Raceway, Eagle, Neb. He placed 21st in the A-Feature. Winning the race was Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif.
Zomer picked up a heat race win earlier in the program. Other heat race winners were Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa.; and Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.
Zomer placed sixth in the dash, which was won by Abreu.