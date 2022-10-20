MADISON — Madison Regional Health System will reopen their Urgent Care service after two years of closure. Beginning November 1, patients can again receive Urgent Care services at Madison Regional Health System.
“We conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment earlier this year and one of the most significant findings was the demand for Urgent Care. It is important to us here at Madison Regional Health System to listen to our community and meet their needs to the best of our abilities,” said Tammy Miller, CEO. “We appreciate our community’s patience with us as we tended to the healthcare needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as we see less acuity in patients experiencing COVID-19, we can begin to address the increasing request for this service.”
Urgent Care will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8–10 a.m. on Saturdays. To be seen in Urgent Care, please enter the facility’s main entrance and check in at the front desk.
Urgent care should be used for non-emergent but acute healthcare needs that shouldn’t wait another day. Ancillary services at Urgent Care will be limited to essential imaging and lab services.
“Urgent care is a service we are pleased to have in Madison, and many conditions can be seen and appropriately treated in that setting, uncomplicated infections or injuries, for example. However, when it comes to chronic medical conditions, they remain best treated through a person’s Primary Care Provider,” said Dr. Justin Clem of Madison Regional Health System. “A patient’s health goals and vision of their future should be shared with their Primary Care Provider. These goals shape some of the subtleties of the care we deliver and that we believe leads to optimal long-term health outcomes.”
Madison Regional Health System also offers same-day, scheduled acute care appointments. Appointments for acute healthcare needs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please dial 605-256-6551 to schedule.
If you or your loved one is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911 or come to the emergency room, which remains open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.