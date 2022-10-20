MADISON — Madison Regional Health System will reopen their Urgent Care service after two years of closure. Beginning November 1, patients can again receive Urgent Care services at Madison Regional Health System.

“We conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment earlier this year and one of the most significant findings was the demand for Urgent Care. It is important to us here at Madison Regional Health System to listen to our community and meet their needs to the best of our abilities,” said Tammy Miller, CEO. “We appreciate our community’s patience with us as we tended to the healthcare needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as we see less acuity in patients experiencing COVID-19, we can begin to address the increasing request for this service.”