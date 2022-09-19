Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/18/22 00:00 CFS22-06076 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
09/18/22 00:10 CFS22-06077 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/18/22 02:08 CFS22-06078 Burglary Arrest MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
09/18/22 10:44 CFS22-06079 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HWY 34 MADISON
09/18/22 11:16 CFS22-06080 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative 464TH AVE
09/18/22 13:39 CFS22-06082 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD MADISON
09/18/22 14:08 CFS22-06083 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH
09/18/22 14:19 CFS22-06084 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/18/22 15:01 CFS22-06085 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/18/22 17:30 CFS22-06087 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 449TH AVE
09/18/22 18:47 CFS22-06088 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
09/18/22 19:13 CFS22-06089 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 34 WINFRED
09/18/22 19:51 CFS22-06090 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA
09/18/22 20:20 CFS22-06091 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
09/18/22 20:38 CFS22-06092 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE CHESTER
09/18/22 20:48 CFS22-06093 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
09/18/22 21:06 CFS22-06094 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy CEDAR CT MADISON
09/18/22 22:05 CFS22-06095 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
09/18/22 23:30 CFS22-06096 Mental Information/Administrative MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
09/18/22 23:46 CFS22-06097 Complaint Information/Administrative MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
Total Records: 20
