HOWARD – The Horizon Health Foundation has welcomed Kelli Koepsell of Canova to the Foundation’s board of directors, which is comprised of 10 leaders representing the Horizon Health Care service area.
The board members guide the direction of the Foundation and oversee operations, including financial management and advocacy efforts.
Since 2018, Koepsell has worked at Dakota State University and currently serves as its director of marketing and communications.
In her role, she establishes marketing campaigns to assist with brand recognition and recruitment through internal and external communications, the DSU website and social media platforms. She also spent 15 years working in health-care marketing for Sanford Health.
Over the years, Koepsell has served on several boards, including the Howard School Board. In addition to her activity in her church and local communities, she’s currently training to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) advocate for Miner and Lake counties in South Dakota.
“I’m honored to be joining the Horizon Health Foundation board of directors,” said Koepsell. “I’m always looking for ways to give back to the community while still utilizing my skillset in strategic marketing and communications. This is a great opportunity, and I look forward to the next three years.”
Other current Horizon Health Foundation board members include Patrick Maroney (Sioux Falls); Doug Eidahl (Roslyn); Pam Locken (Isabel); Jim Burg (Wessington Springs); Gary McKellips (Alcester); Jessica Lindskov (Isabel); Kris Stocklin-Johnson (Faith); and Jean Thompson (Howard).