South Dakota State University had five women’s basketball players in double figures Saturday as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. SDSU improved to 20-5 overall and 13-0 in Summit League action.
Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the second Jackrabbit women’s player to achieve the milestone, joining Macy Miller in the 2K Club, and is the fourth player all-time between the SDSU men’s and women’s programs.
Selland entered the game needing 10 points to reach 2,000 and ended up with 15 to go with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Haleigh Timmer led all players with 16 points while contributing three rebounds and two steals. Paige Meyer finished with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting and a 4-of-4 showing from the charity stripe. She also matched the team lead with three assists and had two steals.
Tori Nelson knocked down all four field goal attempts and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line for 12 points. Brooklyn Meyer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and four rebounds.
NDSU (14-8, 8-4 Summit) jumped out to an 11-2 start and led 23-18 after the opening quarter. The Jacks locked down on defense in the second period, however, and led 36-26 at halftime. A 5-0 stretch for the Jacks tied the game at 25-all in the second, then, after a Bison free throw, Paige Meyer hit a pair at the line to give the Jacks a 27-26 lead. Selland and Brooklyn Meyer also hit two freebies each, then Dru Gylten drained a 3-pointer and Brooklyn Meyer connected on a layup at the buzzer for the 10-point halftime edge.
A 13-0 run in the third quarter pushed SDSU’s lead to 24 points. Nelson sparked the run with an and-one bucket, followed by four straight points from Paige Meyer, four from Timmer and two by Theisen. Later, Nelson finished another and-one opportunity to put the Jacks ahead 64-39. The Jacks continued to push through the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 30 on the way to a 28-point victory.
Kallie Theisen recorded 10 rebounds, her third consecutive game with at least 10 boards, and had six points and a block for the Jacks. Gylten contributed five points and three assists.
The Jacks shot 51% from the floor, 42% from the 3-point arc and 84% from the free throw line. They committed fewer turnovers, 19-23, and had a 22-16 edge in points off turnovers. The SDSU bench outscored NDSU’s bench 34-10. SDSU out-rebounded the Bison 36-23.