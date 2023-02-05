South Dakota State University had five women’s basketball players in double figures Saturday as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. SDSU improved to 20-5 overall and 13-0 in Summit League action.

Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the second Jackrabbit women’s player to achieve the milestone, joining Macy Miller in the 2K Club, and is the fourth player all-time between the SDSU men’s and women’s programs.