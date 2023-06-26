For the better part of a half-decade, Madison City Commissioners have been searching for solutions for their aged and undersized City Hall and police station. What began as a proposal for a new police station in 2016 quickly expanded into a full-scale replacement for both buildings, and at last Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners took a pivotal step forward on the project.
“We’re at the point now, which is quite exciting, where we’ve actually finished the design, we’ve bid out the project and we’ve received bids,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said.
The building’s design was created and finalized by Sioux Falls’ RSA Architecture. Berreth said that the city received two bids for the project. The lowest bid was from Journey Group of Sioux Falls at a cost of $10,199,000.
“That is a big number, but I think everybody from the city and from RSA was actually quite pleased with that number,” Berreth noted. “Unfortunately, a million dollars doesn’t get you very far anymore, so we were concerned that it was going to be significantly higher than $10 million.”
Despite the heavy pricetag, Berreth, Mayor Roy Lindsay and the rest of the commissioners believe this project to be a necessary step in preparing for Madison’s future. Of note, the city has been budgeting for the potential of a new building since 2016.
“It’s the time to do it, and do it correctly the first time, so that the city is ready for the next 100 years,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay’s 100-year remark is noteworthy because this is roughly the age of the city’s current buildings for City Hall and the police station. Apart from age, the buildings also have issues with leaking water, HVAC failures and of ADA accessibility, among others.
According to its current design, the new building will be composed of two floors, with the city’s police, finance, human resources, administration and engineering departments all being housed within.
The first floor will feature the police, finance and engineering departments. It will also house the police’s new Emergency Operations Center, secure evidence and storage rooms, as well as a decontamination room.
The second floor will feature the administration office and human resource department, as well as the new commission area, which will have a special office behind it for executive sessions and other important meetings.
The facility will be stationed near S. Highland Ave. and S.W. 4th St. by the Madison Municipal Utilities building and the old Cars for Les lot.
One of RSA’s architects, Justin Olson, spoke with commissioners on the state of the project, noting that their years of planning were paying off.
“We’ve spent a number of years studying and looking at this building and meeting with department heads, the mayor and Jameson to create a building that I think is suitable now and in the future,” Olson said, adding that keeping costs as low as possible was a priority for RSA.
Following some positive feedback, the commission unanimously approved the bid from Journey Group. As it stands, construction is set to begin April 1, 2024, with an estimated completion date of May 16, 2025.