City Hall

THE CURRENT City Hall building is seen here.

 Daily Leader file photo

For the better part of a half-decade, Madison City Commissioners have been searching for solutions for their aged and undersized City Hall and police station. What began as a proposal for a new police station in 2016 quickly expanded into a full-scale replacement for both buildings, and at last Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners took a pivotal step forward on the project.

“We’re at the point now, which is quite exciting, where we’ve actually finished the design, we’ve bid out the project and we’ve received bids,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said.