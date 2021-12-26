Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/25/21 00:26 CFS21-08314 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO SD HWY 34

12/25/21 14:30 CFS21-08316 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 237TH ST WENTWORTH

12/25/21 14:34 CFS21-08317 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

12/25/21 14:38 CFS21-08318 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

12/25/21 17:03 CFS21-08319 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SOUTH SHORE DR

12/25/21 19:46 CFS21-08320 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD JACKSON RD MADISON

12/25/21 20:00 CFS21-08322 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON

12/25/21 20:02 CFS21-08323 Animal Found Information/Administrative 461ST AVE

12/25/21 20:46 CFS21-08324 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

12/25/21 21:01 CFS21-08325 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/25/21 23:24 CFS21-08326 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

12/25/21 23:50 CFS21-08327 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 12