Dakota State University will not learn until Monday whether funds requested by Gov. Kristi Noem to create the Governor’s Cyber Academy and to expand the university’s cyber programs will survive the legislative process.
On Tuesday, the House Committee on Appropriations stripped SB54 of its funding, allocating a single dollar before sending it to the House floor. The bill, which initially allocated $30 million over five years, had been scheduled for a vote on Thursday afternoon.
“I believe the vote went as it did due to a lack of specific information being provided on how the funds will be used,” Rep. Randy Gross, a member of the appropriations committee, indicated in an email message.
“It was described as three funds with $10 million each to be used for various functions. While the narrative was OK, there were a lot of generalities,” he continued.
Gross will present the bill on the House floor. He said he has, since Tuesday’s committee meeting, received additional information from DSU President José-Marie Griffiths with more detailed information on how the funds would be used.
“There is a pending amendment that will restore full funding,” Gross said.
In Tuesday’s committee meeting, Griffiths fielded a number of questions about this aspect of the $90 million cyber-research initiative announced in January. The initiative also includes an Applied Research Lab to be constructed in Sioux Falls.
The bill authorizing the state Board of Regents to acquire property and construct the DSU Applied Research Lab did not hit a similar snag. SB130 passed out of the House Committee on Appropriations with a 6-3 vote.
Rep. Taffy Howard, who was a vocal opponent of SB54, also voted against SB130.
During Tuesday’s committee meeting, she not only chided Griffiths for failing to provide detailed information to support the $30 million request, but also questioned her at length.
“My concern is that constitutionally, we’re only required to be involved in K-12 education,” she said. “It seems like we’re going farther and farther and farther down the road in providing free college for all of our students.”
Howard opposed the Governor’s Cyber Academy because she felt it could lead to requests for funding similar programs in the future, programs to meet other needs, such as a pre-med or health-care academy to address the nursing shortage.
“I see this snowballing and going farther and farther down the road with the government doing everything for every kid all the way through college,” Howard said.
Before the final vote on the bill, she continued in a similar vein. She said Elon Musk didn’t go to universities and ask them to create programs to feed him graduates.
“I would say this could be handled in the private sector. This is not something we should be getting involved with any further,” Howard said.
Rep. Tina Mulally, who voted to amend the bill, reducing the $30 million allocation to $1, indicated that she did so in order to have further discussion about the requested funding.
“I’m just a little leery of the amount,” she said.
Others echoed those sentiments. Rep. John Mills indicated he wanted to keep the bill “in play,” but also wanted to see a more detailed breakdown of costs.
“I will be the first one to amend it back when we get the figures,” Rep. Chris Karr, committee chair, said.