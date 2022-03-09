The book started with a question. Why did his alma mater’s 1958 championship basketball team have two black players?
Kurt Kemper, director of the General Beadle Honors Program and professor of history at Dakota State University, didn’t actually find the answer to that question. The players – brothers Cliff and Jim Daniels – declined to be interviewed.
“When I couldn’t find the information I was looking for, I started looking in a different direction,” he said.
Although Kemper didn’t find answers to questions about the University of South Dakota’s integrated team, which won the NAIA championship at a time when segregation was still the norm, he did come to understand the forces which shaped college basketball in the early and mid-20th Century.
His research culminated in a book which has been well received in academic circles, “Before March Madness: The Wars for the Soul of College Basketball.”
A review published in the History of Education Quarterly said, “He does a masterful job of sorting out the various organizations that sponsored amateur basketball and providing details about their rivalries for dominance in the first six decades of the twentieth century.”
On Tuesday night, Kemper provided a brief introduction to his book at the Madison Public Library before engaging in a spirited discussion with the audience about changes being seen in college sports today. Among the many threads of his narrative, which included the way large schools dominated the NCAA and the creation of the NAIA, was the experience of black players and black colleges.
Kemper pointed out the NCAA had no mechanism for integration during its early years. He doesn’t believe this was due to overt racism.
“The thing I found most intriguing in the course of my research was the extent the NCAA was clueless to the effect of segregation on black colleges,” he said.
Black teams couldn’t compete against white teams, especially in the South, because integrated events were prohibited by law, and they couldn’t compete in national tournaments without having defeated teams from major universities. Black colleges put together their own tournament – the Negro National Championship – to create an elimination process, but even that didn’t work.
“The NCAA refused to come up with a way to work an odd number of teams into the tournament,” Kemper said, explaining the organization traditionally had eight regions.
That changed only after the NAIA allowed black teams to compete. Black players initially experienced discrimination in the way they were treated in hotels and restaurants, but slowly even that changed.
“The NAIA used their institutional prestige in a way the NCAA never did,” Kemper indicated.
He came to an intimate understanding of what it was to be a black basketball player in that era when he read the diary of Clarence Walker, the first black player to play in a national championship tournament. He was able to do this by tracking down Walker’s son.
“It’s some of the most difficult material I’ve ever read,” Kemper told his audience. He illustrated with a story.
The team remained at Indiana State University to practice over the Thanksgiving holiday. A local café owner provided meals for the players.
“The owner asked him to eat in the kitchen,” Kemper said, noting that he did so even on Walker’s birthday.
Eventually, to avoid losing membership, the NCAA made accommodations for smaller schools and those with a more academic bent, and black players were eventually allowed to compete.
The discussion which followed Kemper’s introduction included women’s sports, financial support received by universities for their athletic programs, and the financial perks that college athletes now enjoy.