Courthouse

Early March is a period many landowners dread — the time when assessment notices about their properties’ values are sent out by the county government.

Each year, the Department of Equalization sends out notices to landowners whose property’s value has been reappraised at an increase of 20% or more of the previous value. By law, these notices must be sent out by March 1 and include a way for property owners to challenge the assessment made by the department.