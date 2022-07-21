Lake County commissioners continue to make decisions on repairs necessary to county buildings due to damage caused by the May 12 derecho.
On Tuesday morning, the Lake County Commission approved a request from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare to have Amert Construction make repairs to the highway shop buildings which lost overhead doors in the storm.
“My biggest concern is getting the doors and getting them in place before our other weather shows up,” he said.
In making his request, Hare reported he had obtained three quotes. Two of the three had a wait time of three to four months for the doors and did not include doing the additional work needed for installation. The quote from Amert included that repair work and indicated a two- to four-week wait time on the doors.
Hare said insurance would not cover the repair costs. For one, insurance would cover $18,759.75 and for the other $14,706.79. The bid from Amert Construction came in at $67,320.
Hare indicated he asked Barger Construction to bid the project, but they could not get to it until next year.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated public assistance might be available to cover the difference. The state Office of Emergency Management had a FEMA briefing meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning regarding this.
Hare also provided a quarterly report. He said tuckpointing on the courthouse has been completed but some concrete had been damaged. The company which did the tuckpointing will be covering the cost of repairs.
Hare indicated the livestock show on the 4-H grounds went well, and he said the concrete has been poured for the kiosks at Scott Pedersen Memorial Park. Earlier this year, the Lake Madison Development Association asked to put in a Kids Don’t Float kiosk which would be stocked with life jackets for children.
He also asked for permission to tie a panel for office equipment in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office into the generator for the Public Safety Building so that equipment will work during a power outage. The generator would still be at 50% capacity and the cost was estimated at $1,500.