Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/30/22 01:49 CFS22-00557 Theft Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 07:34 CFS22-00558 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

01/30/22 08:07 CFS22-00559 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/30/22 08:38 CFS22-00560 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 10:12 CFS22-00561 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/30/22 10:22 CFS22-00562 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

01/30/22 10:56 CFS22-00564 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/30/22 11:42 CFS22-00565 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

01/30/22 12:28 CFS22-00566 Vehicle Abandoned Unable to Locate MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON

01/30/22 14:31 CFS22-00567 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 14:55 CFS22-00568 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 15:18 CFS22-00569 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

01/30/22 15:50 CFS22-00570 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / WEST AVE N MADISON

01/30/22 15:57 CFS22-00571 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

01/30/22 16:07 CFS22-00572 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 16:20 CFS22-00573 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

01/30/22 19:25 CFS22-00574 Vandalism Unable to Locate MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

01/30/22 19:48 CFS22-00575 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON

01/30/22 20:27 CFS22-00576 Domestic Non-Violent Referred to Partner Agency S CANE AVE SIOUX FALLS

01/30/22 20:57 CFS22-00577 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/30/22 21:03 CFS22-00578 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

01/30/22 21:29 CFS22-00579 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

01/30/22 21:43 CFS22-00580 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

01/30/22 21:59 CFS22-00582 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

01/30/22 22:20 CFS22-00583 Transport Transport/Escort Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/30/22 23:46 CFS22-00584 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 26