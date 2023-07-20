LAURA REED will be featured on the upcoming P.E.O. Garden Walk on Saturday. Reed's garden at 113 N. Catherine Ave. is one of four participating sites, with the others being Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman, Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd., and Darrel and Patti Simon's on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St.
For Madison native Laura Reed, gardening has been a part of her life since childhood. She recalled how both sides of her family had a passion for the craft, which eventually found its way to her.
“When I was little, we gardened, and I hated it,” Reed laughed, “but as I got older, I started to really enjoy it, and when I purchased my house, I decided I wanted a nice back yard and a little oasis.”
Now, Reed’s home at 113 N. Catherine Ave is completely surrounded with vibrant flowers and vegetables. On Saturday, Reed’s home will host one of four sites for the P.E.O.’s Garden Walk.
The Garden Walk is an annual event sponsored by a chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) to raise scholarship money for local senior girls.
Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at Grapevines Flower Garden or Sundog Coffee. They will also be available for purchase at any of the four garden sites: Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman; Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd.; Darrel and Patti Simon’s on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St.; and Reed’s.
Additionally, Penni Groce will have an informational table at the Drews’ garden with information and demonstrations on foraging.
The Garden Walk will last from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
Not only did Reed’s mother help plant the seeds of her love for gardening, she also introduced her to P.E.O. member Charlotte Groce, who organized the event.
“My mom knows Mrs. Groce, and so she brought her here, and they toured around,” Reed explained.
This meeting resulted in Reed being offered the chance to show off her garden to the public through this weekend’s event.
Reed noted that she was initially a bit nervous but was quickly won over by the Garden Walk’s mission of raising money for scholarships. This makes sense, as Reed works at Dakota State University as a financial aid and scholarship adviser.
Reed purchased her home in 2010 and began to cultivate her garden over the next few years. She said that upon moving in, the back yard was in poor condition for gardening, meaning that her first year was mostly devoted to cleanup.
“About two or three years into being here, I really started adding stuff,” Reed noted. “I’ve gotten gift of plants from family, and then I just kind of buy what I like.”
On the vegetable side, Reed grows a collection of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and sugar snap peas, among others. However, her flowers provide the garden’s main spectacle, with the likes of daylilies, hollyhocks, asters and begonias flourishing together.
While many of the flowers are purchased, some hold special familial value, like the peony she received from her grandmother.
“I think it was her mother’s that she moved from the old farm and gave to me,” Reed said.
Reed’s sister, who lives in Rapid City, is also an avid gardener, and the two often share ideas, as well as sending plenty of pictures.
She’s also received assistance from her brother, who works at Madison’s Reed Construction. Reed described how he has given her cut concrete culverts to serve as unique pots, as well as other unused materials to repurpose.
“He sometimes just finds me unique little things, and then I just add them to my garden,” she explained.
Reed noted that her favorite part of gardening is creating a relaxing getaway for her and her family.
“It’s kind of perfect,” Reed said. “I have it set up for nighttime too, so I have solar lights that come on in the night, and then I have my tiki torches for extra bugs.”
Despite the significant growth of her garden over the last decade, Reed said that she is far from finished and plans to add even more in the coming years.