Laura Reed

LAURA REED will be featured on the upcoming P.E.O. Garden Walk on Saturday. Reed's garden at 113 N. Catherine Ave. is one of four participating sites, with the others being Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman, Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd., and Darrel and Patti Simon's on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For Madison native Laura Reed, gardening has been a part of her life since childhood. She recalled how both sides of her family had a passion for the craft, which eventually found its way to her.

“When I was little, we gardened, and I hated it,” Reed laughed, “but as I got older, I started to really enjoy it, and when I purchased my house, I decided I wanted a nice back yard and a little oasis.”