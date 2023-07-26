Madison Regional Health System will host a community blood drive Aug. 7-8 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. with donor registration located in the side entrance for the cafeteria.

Donors can schedule their donation by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events” and Aug. 7 or 8 or calling 605-331-3222. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments are preferred.