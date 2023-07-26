Madison Regional Health System will host a community blood drive Aug. 7-8 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. with donor registration located in the side entrance for the cafeteria.
Donors can schedule their donation by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events” and Aug. 7 or 8 or calling 605-331-3222. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments are preferred.
All who donate receive a Scooter’s gift card and an All American blood donor T-shirt.
“As summer enters the last few weeks, many people are trying to sneak in their final vacations, summer activities, and enjoy time with friends and family. This becomes the most challenging time of the year to get residents to give blood,” said Lauri Hoffmann, program coordinator, Community Blood Bank. “The demand placed on the local blood supplies is unpredictable as some traumas will require up to 40 units of blood, in addition to regular usage for surgeries, cancer treatment and child deliveries. In a 30-minute timeframe, donors can provide lifesaving blood to three local patients. If a person is looking for a way to give back this summer, consider donating blood. The process is simple and could even save the life of someone in your immediate family, a loved one or a neighbor. The action of donating could provide a lifetime of hope for someone critically ill. Join us at Madison Regional Health System’s blood drive Aug. 7-8.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old , weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation. They must bring an I.D. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating.
For more information log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at (605) 331-3222. Community Blood Banks is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital. Community Blood Bank is not associated with any other blood bank organizations and is the sole blood provider to Madison Regional Health System.