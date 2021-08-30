On Monday, the final U.S. troops left Kabul, ending a 20-year military presence in Afghanistan which began following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
During that time, more than two dozen National Guard units from South Dakota were deployed to Afghanistan — some multiple times, according to Lt. Col. Anthony Deiss, public affairs officer. More than 2,280 soldiers and airmen supported the military operation.
Among them was the 211th Engineer Company out of Madison. The unit was deployed from September 2009 to September 2010.
“We gave up part of our lives, each and every one of us over there, to help the Afghan people move forward and taste the freedom we have here,” said retired Sgt. First Class Mark Ferber.
The unit’s mission was to locate roadside bombs and IEDs. While Ferber didn’t leave the base because he was handling the operations side of the mission, he saw the toll it took on those who were actively clearing the roads.
“It was a tough mission...long hours, long days these guys would have to be out on the roads,” Ferber observed.
They never knew what they were going to encounter. Despite having good equipment, they couldn’t know they were finding everything because the weapons were changed and adapted to avoid detection.
“If some of those folks had used their skills for better purposes, they would have made Afghanistan better,” Ferber commented.
Instead, he saw Afghan military personnel who appeared to approach their work with American units as nothing more than a paycheck.
“One thing I noticed is they weren’t invested in their country,” he stated. What he observed sparked a question for him. “Would they be willing to do what was necessary, risk their lives for their country?”
This was a tough question to find himself asking. Like other members of his unit, he had a young family. His son was 8, his daughter was 3. Ferber was missing baseball games and dance recitals, “a lot of things that fathers who are not in the military get to do.”
However, because of what he observed, he was not surprised to see the Taliban take over Afghanistan so quickly. Even 10 years ago, the Afghan military wasn’t engaged in mission planning or in maintaining equipment.
“The commitment didn’t seem to be there back then,” he said.
Because he is retired, he can speak more openly than a serviceman or woman currently serving. This allows him to express what others may be feeling.
“The money spent, the lives that were lost, the lives that were changed forever – it makes you wonder. Was it worth it? What did we accomplish over there?” Ferber stated.
Being able to articulate his feelings and questions is one way of coping with the withdrawal. He is able to sit down with other veterans who served in Afghanistan and vent, a luxury not afforded those who are currently serving.
“When you join the service, you have to understand that something like that could happen,” Ferber indicated. Vietnam veterans saw a similar situation in 1975 with the fall of Saigon.
However, whether venting or remaining silent, all military personnel who served in Afghanistan need the same thing right now, according to Ferber. They need to know their sacrifice is remembered, that their service is not forgotten.
“The best thing to do is to reach out to them. Check and see how they’re doing,” he said. They may not be able to talk about how they are feeling, but they will appreciate the concern, he added.
“We tried to give them [the Afghan people] a taste of freedom. We tried to give them a taste of stability. It cost our soldiers and families a lot,” Ferber said. “I don’t want people to forget about the sacrifice that any U.S. soldier made.”
According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, 73 South Dakotans were wounded in action as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and seven died.