Dakota State University outscored Presentation 41-9 in points off turnovers and 22-5 in second-chance points, rolling to their season-high ninth straight victory with an 81-51 North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball contest Friday at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The contest was the fourth annual Ag Ball contest.
The victory was also DSU’s 40th victory in the last 43 home contests since 2019-20. The Trojans are 9-0 at home this season. DSU earned its ninth straight victory in the series meeting with PC.
Sidney Fick finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds for the Trojans. Courtney Menning scored 14 points. Elsie Aslesen scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Olivia Ritter reached double figures with 10 points. Lilli Mackley scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
DSU 67, Mayville State 49
DSU used a 17-2 fourth-quarter outburst over Mayville State on Saturday, winning the battle of the top two teams in the NSAA 67-49.
The Trojans ballooned their winning streak to a season-high 10 games.
DSU swept the season series meeting with Mayville State this season (3-0 record) and extended its winning streak to 10 games in the series meeting.
DSU raised its overall record to 20-5.
The Trojans now own sole possession for first place in the NSAA with a 10-1 record. Mayville State fell to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
The Trojans stayed undefeated at home this season and earned their 41st win in the last 44 home games.
Mackley led the Trojans with 18 points. Aslesen scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds. Angela Slattery scored 13 points.