The Madison Public Library is joining in the community’s Christmas celebration with a number of events planned throughout the season. These events are designed for multiple age groups and will offer an opportunity to engage in holiday festivities while enjoying all that the library has to offer.
First up, Santa Claus will visit the library on Monday for a special evening of decorating cookies, reading stories and other holiday crafts. The evening is made for children in preschool and takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Activities will be split into sections, with the children being divided into small groups to ensure each one has ample time to participate. Additionally, the stories will be read in both English and Spanish to create a more inclusive environment.
The library is encouraging families to sign up in advance either at the front desk or over the phone. As of now, 28 children have signed up.
The following weekend, on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., the library will host its Cuentosy Canciones event. The name translates to stories and songs and will feature a unique storytime with a native Spanish-speaking guest. The two stories will also be read in English.
Here, children will have an opportunity to learn about Las Posadas, a Latin American holiday celebration that stretches from Dec. 16-24, as well as La Nochebuena, Christmas Eve. Aside from the stories, children will sing songs and engage in piñata crafting.
Starting on Dec. 16, the library will launch its Winter Kits program, which provides children with 10 days worth of goodies for their winter break. Children age Jr. K/kindergarten through fifth grade are all welcome to participate, with kits being available at the library’s front desk.
The bags are labeled for opening on a specific day, and each contains a different activity or craft. A book will be the prize for Christmas Day.
The kits also come with a designated “pizazz bag” filled with pom poms, googly-eyes and other materials to encourage creativity among children. In total, 100 bags were made, and they will remain available until they run out.
Also on Dec. 16, the library will be hosting a retirement open house for longtime library assistant Pat Richardson. Richardson was born and raised in Madison and has worked at the library for almost 25 years. She also spent time as an elementary teacher and worked as the Madison Middle School librarian for two years.
Richardson said she will miss everyone at the library, but she is looking forward to spending more time with her four grandchildren. She also expressed excitement for traveling as well as engaging in some crafting projects.