The Madison Public Library is geared up for a winter season of special events to keep children engaged.

 File photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Madison Public Library is joining in the community’s Christmas celebration with a number of events planned throughout the season. These events are designed for multiple age groups and will offer an opportunity to engage in holiday festivities while enjoying all that the library has to offer.

First up, Santa Claus will visit the library on Monday for a special evening of decorating cookies, reading stories and other holiday crafts. The evening is made for children in preschool and takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.