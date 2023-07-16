For the Hoff family, hard work, innovation and risk-taking are key to the business.
As part of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s AgLink program, the GMACC’s Ag Committee took interested parties on tours of two local agriculture operations — the Hoff Farm Feedlot and Orland Ridge Dairy.
The Hoff Farm is a multi-generational business, with three, soon to be four, generations working together on various agriculture business ventures.
The Hoff Farm’s central business is a feedlot for beef cattle, headed by Kevin Hoff. But, Kevin’s wife Laura runs her own sheep operation, and his son Connor runs a cow and calf operation with his wife Maisey.
Paul and Barb, Kevin’s parents, passed the farm onto Kevin, but they remain key to the farm’s business.
For Kevin, a key to any successful farm, especially a small one, is to take advantages of any opportunities that come their way.
Laura, while working as a school teacher, took one of those opportunities in 2017, when she bought 25 ewes.
“Every year, my sheep operation just decided to get bigger and bigger,” she said.
She joined the Pipestone Lamb and Wool program around 2018 and entered into a contract with Superior Farms, to whom she sells her lambs. Being in the program protects the price of the lambs, and this year, she will sell 200 lambs to them.
Connor Hoff runs a cow-calf herd, where he and Maisey raise calves until they’re ready to be processed and eaten. He started small, but with the help of loans and family, he’s managed to expand the herd.
Connor and Maisey also grow about 400 acres of crops. On some of that land, they are growing soybeans whose seeds they will sell to Mustang Seeds.
“It’s a little way to generate a little more income for our operation. It takes a little bit more bookkeeping and you’ve got to clean out your planter to make sure it’s the only variety in the planter, but it works for us,” Connor said.
Kevin said he believes it’s important for young farmers to put in that extra bit of effort to be successful, especially now, when farmland sells at a premium price.
“I think in a small operation, you try to find those little niches to try and make just a little bit more,” Kevin said. “Connor’s young, and they’re willing to do the extra work, so you do some of those things to generate some more money. The hourly wage maybe isn’t great, but you are generating more money. For a smaller farm like theirs, or a start-up farm, you have to look for those opportunities.”
The multi-generation farm does its best to do things in-house, growing the cattle’s food and bedding and using manure to help fertilize the fields. For instance, most of the corn the Hoffs grow gets fed to the cattle, and the bean stalks are used for bedding.
“We’re borrowing the stalks from those fields, and we’re not depleting that ground because then we go around and take that manure that the cattle generated, and we’re going to put it back out into those fields,” Kevin said. “We feel that is good for the land and is very sustainable in that it keeps that ground active.”
Kevin said this “full-circle operation” has been on his mind for a while. Aspects of it, such as growing crops to feed their cattle, have been around for a while, but it’s when the price of fertilizer and other goods went up that he made the intentional choice.
Improving technology has also made this possible. From soil tests to satellite monitoring to better farm equipment, all of it has made it easier to precisely monitor cropland and animals as well as complete tasks more quickly and efficiently.
“Back in the day, it was difficult to haul manure very far,” Kevin said. “With the improvement of machinery, now we have a tractor, a couple tractors, that goes down the road 30-plus miles per hour. Now, we can haul the manure to farther fields.”