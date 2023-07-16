Hoff Farms.jpg

KEVIN HOFF of Hoff Farms speaks to an AgLink tour group in front of cattle feedlots. Hoff Farms runs a variety of agricultural ventures and aims to be a "full circle" business.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For the Hoff family, hard work, innovation and risk-taking are key to the business.

As part of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s AgLink program, the GMACC’s Ag Committee took interested parties on tours of two local agriculture operations — the Hoff Farm Feedlot and Orland Ridge Dairy.