Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/27/22 00:57 CFS22-07644 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/27/22 01:13 CFS22-07645 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 WENTWORTH11/27/22 01:21 CFS22-07646 Medical Patient Transported EMS SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON11/27/22 05:29 CFS22-07647 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON11/27/22 10:02 CFS22-07649 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/27/22 11:06 CFS22-07650 911 Open Line Completed/Settled By Contact MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON11/27/22 12:42 CFS22-07651 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.969924, -97.1100211/27/22 12:54 CFS22-07652 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 9TH ST MADISON11/27/22 13:10 CFS22-07653 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON11/27/22 13:24 CFS22-07654 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/27/22 13:56 CFS22-07655 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON11/27/22 14:07 CFS22-07656 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH STMADISON 11/27/22 14:46 CFS22-07657 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON11/27/22 15:41 CFS22-07658 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/27/22 16:38 CFS22-07659 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.009663, -97.0907911/27/22 17:39 CFS22-07660 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 233RD ST MADISON11/27/22 18:42 CFS22-07661 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 233RD ST MADISONTotal Records: 17