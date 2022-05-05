Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/04/22 00:28 CFS22-02494 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 454TH AVE

05/04/22 00:29 CFS22-02495 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 454TH AVE

05/04/22 04:25 CFS22-02496 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 07:59 CFS22-02497 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

05/04/22 08:08 CFS22-02498 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WEST AVE N

05/04/22 08:47 CFS22-02499 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 09:10 CFS22-02500 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 09:33 CFS22-02501 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/04/22 09:53 CFS22-02502 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/04/22 10:18 CFS22-02503 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

05/04/22 10:44 CFS22-02504 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

05/04/22 12:02 CFS22-02505 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 12:25 CFS22-02506 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD ne 3rd st MADISON

05/04/22 12:27 CFS22-02507 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/04/22 13:41 CFS22-02508 Property Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/04/22 13:48 CFS22-02509 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON

05/04/22 14:36 CFS22-02510 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 233RD ST MADISON

05/04/22 15:24 CFS22-02511 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 15:34 CFS22-02512 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/04/22 16:52 CFS22-02513 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

05/04/22 19:06 CFS22-02515 Juvenile Unable to Locate MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 20:25 CFS22-02516 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.008141, -97.11864

05/04/22 21:01 CFS22-02517 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/04/22 21:24 CFS22-02518 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/04/22 22:09 CFS22-02519 Mental MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 25