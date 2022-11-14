Amanda Vacanti has been playing softball for 10 years. She got her first taste of the game as a member of the Madison Scrappers, a tee-ball team in 2012. Since that day, Vacanti can’t get enough of the sport that she’s grown to love.
“I like the competition and being a part of a team that provides life-long friendships who get to travel together and meet other people,” Vacanti said. “The game is an escape from other life stressors. It teaches me personal responsibility by having to motivate myself to get a job done, while giving me an opportunity to grow as a person, especially learning how to overcome tough situations.”
Vacanti, a junior at Madison High School, will get the opportunity to continue to play the game she loves after she graduates from high school. She recently verbally committed to play softball at South Dakota State University.
“It means so much to get this opportunity,” Vacanti said. “I’m so thankful and excited to be able to continue playing softball at SDSU. It’s a dream come true.”
The Jackrabbits finished last season with a 42-13 record. It marked the second straight season that SDSU won 40-plus games. That success, along with the proximity to Madison, led Vacanti to commit to SDSU.
“I ultimately chose SDSU as I knew I wanted to stay close to the area,” Vacanti said. “In my eyes, SDSU seemed to be the best fit for my academics. I’m looking at studying biology, and I believe in the values and vision of the SDSU softball program.”
South Dakota will hold its first high school softball season this spring, and Vacanti plans to be a member of the first MHS softball team.
When the prep softball season is done, Vacanti will continue to play softball for the South Dakota Renegades National 16U team out of Sioux Falls.
“With the changes of moving high school softball to the spring, our upcoming travel season will tentatively start in June and run through October,” Vacanti said. “However, with volleyball, I won’t get to attend many of the fall tournaments. In the past, we would play from as early as February to August. Last season was about 50 games. In prior years, we could play up to 75 games throughout the summer.”
It all started 10 years ago as a member of a local tee-ball team. Since then, there have been countless trips to the batting cages, numerous weekends spent at the softball diamond and untold hours spent playing catch. All that hard work has led Vacanti to commit to a Division I softball program.
“I would like to let others know that if you have a dream or you are passionate about something, work hard and don’t let others deter you from doing what you love,” Vacanti said.
“I had coaches and players that didn’t think I fit their mold or I just wasn’t athletic enough. Find your passion and never let someone else define you. Go have fun and be the best version of yourself.”