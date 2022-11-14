Vacanti

AMANDA VACANTI fires in a pitch for the South Dakota Renegades. The Madison native has verbally committed to South Dakota State University for softball. 

Amanda Vacanti has been playing softball for 10 years. She got her first taste of the game as a member of the Madison Scrappers, a tee-ball team in 2012. Since that day, Vacanti can’t get enough of the sport that she’s grown to love.

“I like the competition and being a part of a team that provides life-long friendships who get to travel together and meet other people,” Vacanti said. “The game is an escape from other life stressors. It teaches me personal responsibility by having to motivate myself to get a job done, while giving me an opportunity to grow as a person, especially learning how to overcome tough situations.”