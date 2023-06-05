Law Enforcement Blotter Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:06/04/23 00:18 CFS23-03616 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.993881, -97.1077506/04/23 07:42 CFS23-03617 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON06/04/23 08:02 CFS23-03618 Medical Breathing Patient Transported MPD NE 1ST ST06/04/23 11:14 CFS23-03619 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.912868, -96.9336606/04/23 11:27 CFS23-03620 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.004021, -97.1096506/04/23 11:38 CFS23-03621 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 43.992607, -97.1494306/04/23 11:39 CFS23-03622 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 43.986415, -97.1673706/04/23 12:13 CFS23-03623 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD NE 8TH ST MADISON06/04/23 13:09 CFS23-03624 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON06/04/23 14:55 CFS23-03625 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 227TH ST RAMONA06/04/23 15:17 CFS23-03626 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone06/04/23 15:25 CFS23-03627 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006714, -97.1181106/04/23 15:29 CFS23-03628 Missing Person Referred to Partner Agency N SUMMIT AVE MADISON06/04/23 16:09 CFS23-03629 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON06/04/23 17:53 CFS23-03630 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON06/04/23 18:27 CFS23-03631 Property Found Information/Administrative NE 1ST ST MADISON06/04/23 18:59 CFS23-03632 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON06/04/23 19:09 CFS23-03633 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON06/04/23 20:15 CFS23-03634 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS NW 5TH ST MADISON06/04/23 20:41 CFS23-03635 Order Violation Report Taken MPD W CENTER STREET MADISON06/04/23 21:33 CFS23-03636 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON06/04/23 21:42 CFS23-03637 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued LCSO TERRITORIAL RD MADISON06/04/23 23:04 CFS23-03638 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON06/04/23 23:22 CFS23-03639 Drugs Citation Issued MPD SE 9TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 24 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota County shoots down possibility of ordinance McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Water tower Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers Lewis & Clark repays $1,000,000 to state Chapter BN scholarships Trinity Palmquist excited for next chapter of golf career Inter-agency training tests first responders' emergency readiness Follow us Facebook Twitter