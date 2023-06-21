GenCyber Camp.jpg

HANNAH ZWAK (left) of Sioux Falls works with Amelia Fox of Madison during a cell phone file extraction exercise during the 2023 GenCyber Girls in CybHER Camp on Wednesday. The lesson was taught by Amanda Mahan of Oxygen Forensics.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Deleting something from a phone or social media doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.

At Dakota State University’s 2023 GenCyber Girls in CybHER Camp, a digital forensics expert, Amanda Mahan, taught the GenCyber campers how to use software to dig into Snapchat and cellphones and pull out files. The camp teaches middle school girls about digital topics like cybersecurity, digital forensics and more.