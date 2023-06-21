HANNAH ZWAK (left) of Sioux Falls works with Amelia Fox of Madison during a cell phone file extraction exercise during the 2023 GenCyber Girls in CybHER Camp on Wednesday. The lesson was taught by Amanda Mahan of Oxygen Forensics.
Deleting something from a phone or social media doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.
At Dakota State University’s 2023 GenCyber Girls in CybHER Camp, a digital forensics expert, Amanda Mahan, taught the GenCyber campers how to use software to dig into Snapchat and cellphones and pull out files. The camp teaches middle school girls about digital topics like cybersecurity, digital forensics and more.
Mahan is the director of training for Oxygen Forensics, a software company which helps analysts investigate and obtain digital files and evidence. Before taking her current role, Mahan worked with an Alabama sheriff’s office as a digital forensic scientist, using computer science and investigative techniques to analyze digital evidence, like social media and cellphones.
When she wasn’t investigating cases, she sometimes spoke at schools about digital safety. Now, as the director of training, Mahan works mostly with adults, but she said she jumped at the chance to teach children again. This time, however, she didn’t focus directly on online safety.
“What I tried to do here was introduce them to the information to deduce that it’s dangerous,” Mahan said. “They didn’t come here to get lectured.”
As part of the Snapchat presentation, Mahan guided the campers through the app’s user agreement, which gives the app permission to use and ownership over any photos its users post. Mahan also had them solve a fictional digital crime to show the campers how law enforcement could crack it.
“One came in today and said, ‘I thought about everything I posted on Snapchat yesterday, and I’m an avid user’,” Mahan said in an interview. “I thought, ‘I did my job, then’.”
In her cellphone presentation, Mahan showed students how to use Oxygen Forensics software to take files out of a phone. Mahan said the only way to permanently delete a file from a cellphone is to overwrite it with other data. Simply hitting the “delete” button or putting it in the trash is not enough. This means forensic scientists, law enforcement and bad actors can all access files the user may have thought were deleted.
For Mahan, teaching the campers about how this data can be used against them is key in ensuring their safety.
“I think that it’s a dangerous world right now, using your cellphone,” Mahan said. “It’s not a matter of if any more, it’s a matter of when someone will approach them, and I feel a responsibility just as an adult to share the information on having an expectation of it and being aware it might happen. Kids are not a match against adults who might want to get them.”
Adults need to be equally aware of online and digital dangers, Mahan said. She recommended that parents and guardians know what apps their children are using and become familiar with the apps themselves.
In addition, she said adults should react with empathy and understanding if a child reveals they have been exploited online. They should also be aware of organizations and technology which can help scrub exploitative photos from the internet. While the internet is, in some ways, forever, there are tools to help, Mahan said.
“The kids also need to know that, if it happens, it’s not the end of the world, and there are measures now that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can take to help get those images removed,” Mahan said. “They need to realize they’re not in trouble.”