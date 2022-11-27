The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
The Groft sisters – libero/defensive specialist Peyton Groft and setter Madalyn Groft – were named to the 2022 CSC Academic All-District® Team.
Both were named to the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Volleyball All-Conference Second Team earlier this month.
Peyton Groft was named the NSAA Champions of Character recipient for the third consecutive year. She was named to the second team All-Conference twice. She is the all-time digs leader at DSU, accumulating 2,394 digs.
She finished the season with 705 digs, which is seventh most in the NAIA as of Wednesday. She also averaged 5.3 digs per season (ranked 30th in the nation).
She is a super senior exercise science major at DSU..
Madalyn Groft is a three-time NSAA All-Conference selection (First Team in 2020 and 2021).
She produced eight triple-doubles during the season for the Trojans. She finished with 604 set assists (5.1 assists per set), 362 digs (3.0 digs per set) and 222 kills (1.9 kills per set).
She amassed 2,000 set assists and 888 digs since 2020.