A meeting regarding public assistance available to organizations which received storm damage during the May 12 derecho will be held at 9 a.m. on July 20 at the Lake County 4-H Center on S. Egan Avenue.
In a memo, Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer indicated organizations seeking assistance are required to send a representative to the meeting. Among the organizations he listed as examples were municipalities, county government and townships.
The DR-4656 applicant briefing will cover information required to apply for public assistance funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state. Representatives from both FEMA and the state Office of Emergency Management will make a presentation about the public assistance program, eligibility, and how to comply with program regulations so that costs can be reimbursed.
Information presented will be disaster specific. The presentation will also include policy updates which have occurred since the last disaster covered by a presidential disaster declaration.
After the presentation, FEMA and SDOEM staff will be available to assist applicants with submitting their Requests for Public Assistance (RPA) and to answer questions. Attending the meeting is one of the requirements for receiving funding.