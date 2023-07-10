Garden Walk scheduled Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated Jul 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Garden Walk, sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter BN, will be held on July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon with four Madison homes on the tour this year.Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Grapevines or Sundog Coffee; tickets will also be available on the day of the tour at the garden sites.Those opening their gardens to the public are Dave and Tracey Drew, 45106 Herman Blvd; Charlotte Groce, 1540 W. Lake Dr.; Laura Reed, 113 S. Catherine; and Darrel Simon, 1000 block of N.E. 9th St.The rain date is July 23 from 12-4 p.m.All proceeds from the Garden Walk benefit local scholarships for senior girls. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kesteloot Excavation purchases Wenk Foods building for future headquarters Name released in fatal accident on Lake Madison Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Groce's garden to be featured in Garden Walk New ORR administrators look forward to unified front Man charged after South Dakota man's decomposing body found sticking out of garment bag County passes $2.8 million property tax increase Former Madison teacher reflects on 1st year as principal Law Enforcement Blotter From back yard to college baseball, Dawson Mork excited for next chapter at DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter