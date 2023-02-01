STUDENTS AT St. Thomas School prepared and decorated a sign welcoming Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood, who visited the Madison school on Tuesday to discuss the power of vocation as part of National Catholic Schools Week.
It’s National Catholic Schools Week, and that means students throughout the country are celebrating their education and faith with activities and special events.
Students at Madison’s St. Thomas School have been enjoying their own festivities in a week filled with dress-up days, an all-school open house and more.
On Tuesday, St. Thomas held an assembly that welcomed Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood to the school. During his visit, he shared his journey through the priesthood and answered student questions. The preschool through fifth-grade student body spent the day dressed for their dream careers to match with the theme for the assembly.
“When I was your age, I started thinking about the two main things that I wanted to be,” DeGrood said. “I wanted to be a farmer like my dad, and I wanted to be a priest because I had a really great priest growing up.”
DeGrood was born in Faribault, Minn., and attended the town’s Catholic grade school. He achieved his Master of Divinity degree at the St. Paul Seminary and was ordained by Archbishop Harry Flynn in 1997. Throughout the assembly, he described the feeling of being called to the priesthood while managing the anxiety of choosing the right career.
“That’s normal,” DeGrood told the children. “We think of all different kinds of things, and that’s good.”
He explained that each career provides something of value, whether it’s teaching, farming or any other job. He added that through faith and thoughtful consideration, the correct path would reveal itself as it had with his priestly vocation.
“When I was studying religion, I started to become more interested in it,” he said. “I had a desire to help people get to heaven, and that’s what really stirred in my heart ever since I was little kid.”
Once ordained, the desire led DeGrood to St. Paul’s St. John Vianney Seminary, where he spent four years as a spiritual director and formator, a person who helps seminarians fully discern their own vocations. Of note, his last year at the seminary was the first year for St. Thomas’ current priest, Father Anthony Urban. {/span}
{span}Additionally, the assembly featured a question and answer period where students were able to ask DeGrood about how he became a bishop, his time in the seminary and his work with the Catholic schools throughout his diocese. {/span}
{span}”I was a priest for about 23 years, and then out of the blue, I got a call from the Pope’s helper to tell me that I’d been appointed as bishop to serve everyone on the east side of South Dakota,” DeGrood said.{/span}
{span}This appointment took place in December 2019, with DeGrood being ordained for his second time a few months later. {/span}
{span}DeGrood opened the floor to the teachers in attendance, urging them to share their vocational stories as well. A common theme throughout the responses was a desire to serve others as well as a love for the children. {/span}
{span}As for the rest of Catholic Schools Week, students have plenty to look forward to in the remaining days. Thursday is designated for celebrating family and includes a lunch with loved ones, a book parade and a family read-in. Friday is for celebrating students and features a schoolwide swim at the Madison Community Center followed by an ice cream social in the school gym. {/span}