Bishop visits

STUDENTS AT St. Thomas School prepared and decorated a sign welcoming Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood, who visited the Madison school on Tuesday to discuss the power of vocation as part of National Catholic Schools Week. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It’s National Catholic Schools Week, and that means students throughout the country are celebrating their education and faith with activities and special events.

Students at Madison’s St. Thomas School have been enjoying their own festivities in a week filled with dress-up days, an all-school open house and more.