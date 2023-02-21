The Howard Tigers never trailed after the first quarter and led by double digits most of the way on Monday during their 62-51 victory over the Chester Flyers. It was the opening round of the Region 3B Girls Basketball Tournament.

After an Emery Larson basket put the Flyers up 5-4 early in the first quarter, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-5 lead and never looked back.