The Howard Tigers never trailed after the first quarter and led by double digits most of the way on Monday during their 62-51 victory over the Chester Flyers. It was the opening round of the Region 3B Girls Basketball Tournament.
After an Emery Larson basket put the Flyers up 5-4 early in the first quarter, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-5 lead and never looked back.
“Our guard play was huge for us,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “They are an athletic and quick team, and I was really happy with how we handled the full-court pressure and limited turnovers down the stretch.”
A three-pointer from Larson put a stop to Howard’s run and cut their lead to 16-8. A three-point play from Abby Aslesen put the Tigers ahead 19-8. That three-point play was part of the junior forward’s monster night for the Tigers. Aslesen finished the game with 28 points and 22 rebounds.
“They were focused defensively on taking away our strong side low post,” Erickson said. “They did a nice job of limiting Kate Connor’s chances inside, but that opened up opportunities for Abby and she took advantage of those opportunities.”
Chester’s Emmerson Eppard opened the scoring in the second quarter and cut Howard’s lead to 19-12.
A three-pointer from Canyon Kidd pushed Howard’s lead to 22-12. A fastbreak layup from Jacy Wolf cut Howard’s lead back to eight points.
Following a basket from Aslesen, Eppard knocked down a three-pointer for the Flyers to cut Howard’s lead to 28-20.
The Tigers followed Eppard’s three-pointer with a 7-0 run that was capped off by a Rylee Rudesbusch three-pointer that put Howard up 35-20. At the break, the Tigers held a 36-23 lead.
A three-pointer from Kidd put the Tigers ahead 42-27 in the third quarter. Kidd’s basket kickstarted an 8-0 scoring run for the Tigers that put them up by 20 points.
With the Tigers holding a 49-36 lead, Aslesen converted a three-point play to push Howard’s lead to 52-36.
The Flyers clawed their way back by going on an 8-2 scoring run to cut Howard’s lead to 54-44. The mini scoring run by the Flyers was capped off by a three-pointer from Eppard.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, the 20-point deficit was too much to overcome as the Tigers held on for the 62-51 victory.
Kate Connor recorded a double-double for the Tigers and also eclipsed 1,000 career points. The senior post player scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Kate has been such an integral part of the program’s success, dating all the way back to her eighth-grade year,” Erickson said. “It was an honor to see her reach 1,000 points in her career and to be able to do it at home in the final game for her in the Howard gym. That was pretty special.”
Larson led the Flyers with 18 points. Eppard finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds. Wolf added eight points, six steals and six assists.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 17-4 overall and advanced to the next round of the region tournament. Howard is scheduled to play on Thursday in Salem against either Dell Rapids St. Mary or Bridgewater-Emery.
With the loss, the Flyers finished the season with a 5-16 record.