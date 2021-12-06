Madison’s Magical Christmas provided more than fun and games on Saturday at the Downtown Armory. The event also offered more than an opportunity to see Santa.
Activities organized by Dakota State University’s CybHER Security Institute offered an introduction to Morse code, an opportunity to use some higher-level thinking skills and a chance to play with dash robots.
At first glance, children at one table simply appeared to be making beaded bracelets with blue, teal and white beads. However, the level of adult involvement suggested more was involved.
“They’re spelling out ‘elf’ in Morse code,” third-year cyber operations student Vanessa Schroder explained.
At each workplace, a key indicated the sequence of the beads. White represented dots, teal represented spaces and blue represented dashes. The goal was to match beads from the cups with the key to create a bracelet which said ‘elf.’
“We have had quite a few who have done the pattern,” third-year digital sound design student Kinsey Pickering said. If they chose, children could create their own designs.
Adjacent to the table where children could make bracelets stood a white tree with paper ornaments that looked deceptively like a mere Christmas decoration. Those who paused to take a closer look discovered it was a Christmas escape room.
“They have to follow the mission all the way through,” said DSU junior Abigail Witt, who is earning a double major in mathematics and computer science. “They have to figure out the person who did it and when.”
The escape room provided not only challenges but also lessons in security, she noted.
“A lot of people are interested because of the security part,” Witt said. For example, to advance in some instances, players had to use passwords and learned about the importance of protecting passwords.
While the activity’s target age was middle school, others stopped to accept the challenge. Those who determined that Jack Frost was going to steal Rudolph on Christmas Eve also won a prize.
The activities organized by DSU students were just two of a variety which filled the gym at the armory. After Santa arrived with a police escort at 9:30, the west doors opened, and a steady stream of families came throughout the morning.
“I think it’s going really well,” said Kaylee Winrow, a member of Leadership Madison which spearheaded the event. “I’m pleased with the turnout that we’ve had so far.”
In the past, the event attracted strong numbers early in the day and thinned out as the morning progressed. While there was a line at 9:30, the early crush was not evident this year. A line of families waiting to see Santa had formed around the gym by 10:30, but those who arrived early did not experience a wait due to that change.
This year the gift raffle for children was held at the end of the event. Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, said this was done to give all children an equal chance to win.
While a number of changes were seen this year, one thing did remain the same. Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church still offered cookie decorating for children.
Dean Feistner speculated the activity is always popular because children may not have the opportunity to decorate sugar cookies at home. He said his family baked 500 cookies in preparation.
“This year we weren’t sure how many people were going to sign up [to help with the Saturday event], so we just did it,” he said. “It wasn’t too bad.” Feistner said they worked in assembly-line fashion, baking the cookies one double batch at a time. Using two designs – a tree and a star – simplified the process.
Organizers hoped to see 500 children at the event and prepared that many bags for the children.
“We expect to go through the majority of the bags,” Winrow said around 11 a.m. The event ended at 1 p.m.