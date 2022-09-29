Madison Central School Board members were honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their collective efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year.
The Madison Central School Board earned a Gold level award in ASBSD’s statewide board recognition program called ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and awards points for a board’s collective participation in activities and trainings related to school board work and for demonstrating leadership in public education at the local, state and national level, throughout the previous school year.
To earn the Gold level award, the Madison Central School Board accumulated 520 points.
“School boards take on different tasks and face new challenges every year, and the Madison Central School Board members put in a lot of work to further their knowledge of and learn new things about school board work that will be a great benefit to their district,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.
“They’ve put in time and effort to better themselves and deserve this recognition.”
In 2021-22, a record 91 public school boards – more than 60% of the public boards in South Dakota – earned an ALL award. This is the Madison Central School Board’s sixth ALL award, which is one for every year of the ALL award program and includes four consecutive Gold level awards.
“South Dakota public school boards do amazing work and put in a great deal of effort for their students, staff and community members and for more than 90 of them to earn this honor is a testament to that effort,” Pogany said.
“The Madison Central School Board is as dedicated a group as you’ll find having earned this award every year since it began. Their commitment to excelling in their work as school board members year-in and year-out is incredible.”
The Howard School Board also earned a Gold level award, accumulating 1,440 points.
“The Howard School Board is as dedicated a group as you’re find, having earned this award every year since it began. Their commitment to excellent in their work as school board members year in and year out is incredible,” Pogany said.
The Rutland School Board earned a Silver level award, accumulating 455 points. This is their sixth ALL award.
The Chester Area School Board also earned a Silver level award with 355 points. This was their first ALL award.
“The Chester board is committed to excelling in their work, and we’re thrilled to honor them with the ALL award,” said Pogany.
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 schools they govern and the students they serve.