Dakota State University will be able to install boulevard parking for students in its Van Eps Place residence hall.
Monday night, city commissioners authorized Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign the terms and conditions for a permit application from DSU to occupy the right-of-way along N.W. 3rd Street and N. Van Eps Avenue. According to the approved agreement, DSU would install 13 public parking spaces meeting the minimum parking dimensions of 10-foot stall width and 18-foot stall length for parking along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. The agreement also allows DSU to install five off-street parking spaces meeting the minimum 9-foot width by 20-foot length for parking adjacent to the alley.
The Van Eps Place residence hall, which was originally a convent, is located across from St. Thomas School on N.W. 3rd St. It can house up to 23 students. DSU representatives have said that the hall currently houses 17 students.
The approval comes after residents in the area previously expressed concerns about safety and snow removal issues.
In a letter to the city, The Rev. Anthony Urban of St. Thomas Catholic Church expressed apprehensions about the plan going forward.
“My first apprehension is because of the bus stop that picks up and drops off students from my school and the public school,” he wrote. “It is tight as it is with cars parked on the curb of DSU’s property, having a bus stopped and other traffic on the road.”
According to the agreement, the parking spaces shall be constructed abutting the sidewalk that DSU installs.
“This will assure that the parking spaces are beyond the curb and gutter line allowing for full clearance of vehicles from the roadway,” the agreement says.
Steve Hofer, who lives across from the residence hall on Van Eps, said that “we love the kids” who live in the dorm, but snow removal is still a concern.
According to the agreement, DSU will remove snow from the occupied right of way area as necessary and “do so as soon as reasonably possible.”
“In the event that DSU pushes and clears snow but cannot completely remove all snow from the occupied right of way area, DSU shall push and clear the snow to the South and the West away from the intersection. Snow shall not be deposited in the street,” the agreement says.
DSU officials said that students are notified by email when their vehicles need to be moved for clearing.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that in addition to installing parking spots, DSU will be installing a 6-foot-tall privacy fence on the south side of the property. He said that the terms and conditions were reached after several meetings.