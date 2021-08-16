When hometown boys took to the stage at The BrickHouse on Friday night, they didn’t create music. They created magic.
As Mike Lee, Johnny Friedow and Cody Friedow wrapped up a jam session following three individual sets, an appreciative audience chanted, “One more song; one more song.” They obliged, even as one of the strings on Lee’s guitar broke.
When younger, the three played in a band called Airplane Hangar Band.
“We had to get Cody into bars before he was old enough,” Lee recalled. In May, they got together for a reunion for the first time in 10 years.
Individual sets allowed each to showcase his unique musical style. Johnny Friedow leaned toward a classic rock or folk sound with an acoustic guitar. Cody Friedow picked up an electric guitar; his set had a strong bluesy jazz feel.
Lee describes his music as “cosmic American music,” with country, blues and folk wrapped up with rock ‘n’ roll. The country, folk influences were clearly evident in his individual set with the others coming through in the jam session.
While Lee had top billing, the Friedow brothers are not second-tier musicians. Longtime Madison residents will understand why they are not only at ease on the stage but also gifted musicians.
“Our family plays music. We grew up with instruments,” Cody said.
“We’re part of the Green family. Our mom is a Green,” Johnny elaborated. A family friend, who was listening to the interview, asked about their development as musicians.
“I remember struggling in middle school,” Cody said. “Sometime in high school, I could play for fun.”
Johnny said that for him it was a transition from playing to please others to playing for himself, making the music his own.
These days, while both support themselves with other endeavors, they also perform together around Sioux Falls. Their band is called Shannon’s Little Helper, a name they adopted because they had a gig but no name. They describe their sound as “bar rock.”
“We’re both heavily influenced by blues and classic rock,” Johnny said. While they put performing on the back burner for COVID, they are now playing “wherever anyone will let us.”
“Lately, we’ve been doing shows with other bands and other artists,” he continued. He admits that while they enjoy performing, “we never made the money part a priority.”
Lee comes to music at this juncture from a different point – the stage. As a classically trained actor with a master’s degree, he has been engaged in theater in New York City, often doing Shakespeare. He finds his focus shifting back to music as a result of the pandemic.
When COVID-19 struck, Broadway closed, putting an entire industry out of work.
“It was wild,” Lee said, “but I had good roommates at the time.”
He was fortunate enough to be renting a house in Queens, so they had a little more space and a back yard. Now, he’s in a small apartment in Brooklyn. He said living there would have been a different experience.
Because he was out of work, Lee took advantage of an opportunity to go to California and stay with a friend, who offered him lodging rent-free. During that time, Lee became more engaged in songwriting.
“I’ve been playing music since I was a kid,” he noted. With the hiatus from the stage, he found himself migrating back to music. He recognizes his pandemic experience was different than that of many Americans.
“I got to do soul-searching while many were struggling,” he said. “I feel lucky; a lot of people’s lives were upended.”
Although he has already returned to the theater, having been hired for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Lee is planning to pursue music more seriously for a while.
“I’m on a roll, and I want to follow it,” he said.
The next performance at The BrickHouse will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 when Contae Loch takes the stage during the Bacon Bash.