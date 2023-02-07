Law Enforcement Blotter Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:02/06/23 00:15 CFS23-00822 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON02/06/23 01:07 CFS23-00823 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON02/06/23 07:05 CFS23-00824 Traffic Hazard Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 CHESTER02/06/23 07:31 CFS23-00825 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.010403, -97.1102102/06/23 07:47 CFS23-00826 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON02/06/23 07:55 CFS23-00827 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER02/06/23 08:23 CFS23-00828 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH02/06/23 08:45 CFS23-00829 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON02/06/23 08:56 CFS23-00830 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy 453RD ST RAMONA02/06/23 11:49 CFS23-00831 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON02/06/23 13:39 CFS23-00832 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD BY SUNSHINE MADISON02/06/23 14:30 CFS23-00833 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CATHERINE AVE MADISON02/06/23 15:51 CFS23-00834 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 448TH AVE RAMONA02/06/23 16:58 CFS23-00835 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON02/06/23 20:28 CFS23-00836 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S VAN EPS AVE MADISON02/06/23 21:44 CFS23-00837 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SE 10TH ST MADISON02/06/23 22:06 CFS23-00838 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTERTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Muddy street Madison punches ticket to state meet DKG Lambda Chapter holds member induction Wire submits city commission petition Beresford snaps Madison's winning streak Madison snaps losing streak with win against Deuel Prep Roundup: Raiders split pair of home games Prairie Doc MHS earns multiple awards at state one-act competition Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form