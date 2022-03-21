Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/20/22 01:35 CFS22-01501 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/20/22 01:58 CFS22-01502 Alarm Medical False Alarm MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

03/20/22 05:10 CFS22-01503 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.96545, -97.25586

03/20/22 08:10 CFS22-01504 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/20/22 08:16 CFS22-01505 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON

03/20/22 09:04 CFS22-01506 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

03/20/22 09:24 CFS22-01507 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy N EGAN AVE MADISON

03/20/22 11:36 CFS22-01508 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

03/20/22 13:44 CFS22-01509 Vandalism Report Taken MPD MADISON

03/20/22 15:19 CFS22-01510 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON

03/20/22 15:56 CFS22-01511 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/20/22 18:08 CFS22-01512 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD NE 11TH ST MADISON

03/20/22 18:27 CFS22-01513 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34

03/20/22 20:51 CFS22-01514 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

03/20/22 20:59 CFS22-01515 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/20/22 23:48 CFS22-01516 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012893, -97.10806

Total Records: 16