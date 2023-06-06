Lakes Bar & Grill

LAKES BAR & GRILL owners Pam (left), Jody, Josh and Adam Anderson pose beside the Stemper Auto Body Mystery Machine as the 2023 GMACC Burger Brawl champions.

 Submitted photo

The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) 2023 Burger Brawl is in the books, and that means it’s time to learn which community creations came out on top. Seventeen local establishments entered the competition, but only one can be named the ultimate winner.

GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness announced Tuesday afternoon that Lakes Bar & Grill had received the grand prize, cementing themselves as the 2023 champions.