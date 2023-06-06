The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) 2023 Burger Brawl is in the books, and that means it’s time to learn which community creations came out on top. Seventeen local establishments entered the competition, but only one can be named the ultimate winner.
GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness announced Tuesday afternoon that Lakes Bar & Grill had received the grand prize, cementing themselves as the 2023 champions.
They also won the “Best Flavor Award” for their Bourbon Bleu Onion Burger, which featured a half-pound Angus beef burger glazed with their house recipe Maker’s Mark bourbon sauce and topped with thick-sliced bacon, Mama Jody’s homemade bleu cheese dressing and beer-battered onion rings.
The Burger Brawls’ other categories were “Best Appearance,” “Best Creativity” and “Best Customer Service.”
“Best Appearance” was awarded to the Broadwater Bar for their Bleu Berry Burger, featuring a third-pound burger with crispy bacon, coarse pepper, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion and jalapeño aioli topped with a blueberry sauce on a brioche bun.
“Best Creativity” went to the Office Bar & Grill for their Bears, Beets, Battlestar Gallactica Burger, a burger of smoked pastrami and locally raised beef with melted swiss, pickled beets, sweet bell slaw and avocado on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun.
“Best Customer Service” went to the Howard Golf Course for their Triple B Burger, a third-pound burger patty with pepperjack cheese, sliced bacon, smoked brisket cooked in kickin’ bourbon sauce and caramelized onions with their grill top toasted bun.