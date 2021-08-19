The Madison Bulldogs have 10 players who started at least one game or more last year returning on the offensive side of the ball, including senior quarterback Nathan Ricke.
Ricke, an All-Conference selection in 2020, had 10 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdown passes. He completed 93 of 199 passes.
Other returnees on offense are wide receivers Mickale Dohrer, Dillon Bickett and Peyton Wolf; running back Trey Smith; offensive linemen Colby Vostad, Gabe Olson, Riley Kearin and Jackson Lembcke (all seniors); along with junior offensive line Lucas Johnson.
Dohrer caught 52 passes for 592 yards and had four touchdowns. Bickett caught 11 passes for 175 yards and had four touchdowns. Wolf latched onto 11 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. Smith gained 536 yards on 135 attempts and scored nine touchdowns.
Madison averaged 119 yards per game a year ago and passed for 133 yards per game. The Bulldogs averaged 20.5 points per contest.
“We need to be more balanced on offense by running the ball better,” said Coach Max Hodgen, who enters the season with a 101-43 career record.
The Bulldogs have seven players returning to the defensive side of the ball, including All-State linebacker Smith, who finished the season with 137 tackles and five sacks. Honorable mention All-State defensive end Olson returns; he had 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.
Other defensive starters back this fall are honorable mention All-Conference defensive back Mike Peters, who had 40 tackles and two interceptions; senior defensive lineman Cam Buchholtz (35 tackles, 1 sack); defensive back Wolf (44 tackles, two interceptions); junior linebacker Joe Gors (66 tackles, one interception and two sacks); and sophomore defensive tackle Parker Johnson.
The Bulldogs gave up 214 yards rushing per contest last season and allowed 109 yards passing per game. Madison allowed 23 points per contest.
Madison finished with a 6-2 overall record in 2020.
“Defensively, we need to do a lot better job at stopping the run,” Hodgen said. “We need to win the turnover battle.”
Newcomers who could see time are senior running back Kadin Hanscom, junior running back Bruce Galde, junior tight end/defensive end Aiden Jensen and junior linebacker Sutton Bern.
“We have a lot of returning starters who have worked hard all off-season,” Hodgen said. “It is always nice having a returning quarterback in our system.”
Madison will play an extremely tough schedule in 2021 with all but two teams from the Dakota XII Conference.
Hodgen thinks that the Class 11A title is up in the air this season.
“There are a handful of new coaches in our class. so it will be interesting to see what systems they implement,” he said.
Assisting Hodgen this year are Joe Bundy, Tom Nielsen, Mike Ricke, Darren Swenson, Zach Johnson and Jacob Ludemann.
The Bulldogs open the season on Aug. 27 at Custer. Their first home game is Sept. 3 against Dakota Valley.
VARSITY SCHEDULE
August
Aug. 27: at Custer, 6 p.m. (MT).
September
Sept. 3: vs. Dakota Valley, 7 p.m.; Sept. 10: at Vermillion, 7 p.m.; Sept. 17: vs. Milbank, 7 p.m.; Sept. 24: vs. Canton, 7 p.m.
October
Oct. 1: at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.; Oct. 8: vs. Dell Rapids, 7 p.m.; Oct. 14: at West Central, 7 p.m.; Oct. 21: vs. Sioux Falls Christian, 7 p.m.