Lake County received a grant of more than $50,000 to purchase a dive rescue boat for the county’s dive team.
Tuesday morning, Emergency Manager Kody Keefer told commissioners that his office received a Homeland Security grant totaling $51,976 for a dive capable CBRNE response watercraft. Keefer had applied for the grant on behalf of the Dive Team. The Rescue One boat will be ordered from MilPro Marine, based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
SoDak’s Marina of Wentworth will supply the motor and other items. The cost of both is covered by the grant.
“They (MilPro Marine) have the Navy SEAL contract for all their Zodiac boats and everything else,” said Keefer. “They do a very good job.”
Keefer said that once purchased, the boat should arrive around the first of the year. The motor should be installed in the February or March timeframe.
“We didn’t order it in a package to essentially help not only Brandon (Hodne) at SoDak (one) of your local businesses (they’re going to get the revenue from selling the motor), but then also do a maintenance plan with them on that motor,” said Keefer.
In addition to the grant for the dive boat, his office also received a Hazardous Material Preparedness Grant from the state. The $5,000 grant, split 80% federal and 20% local, will help the county update its Hazardous Materials plan.
“Our hazardous materials plan has not been updated since 2009, according to Pierre,” Keefer said. He said that the county isn’t required to update its plan in a certain time period.
He said that First District Association of Local Governments will help update the plan.
“It’s quite a bit of paperwork,” he said. “First District is able to take that on.”
The county’s portion for creating the grant is $1,000, which will come from its First District dues.