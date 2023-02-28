Brian Maher

PIERRE – Dr. Brian Maher, executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents, on Tuesday announced his resignation effective at the end of his current contract, which runs through June.

“The past few years have been a wonderful complement to a career in education,” said Maher. “Beginning my professional life as first an educator, then a K-12 administrator and now as the executive director for South Dakota’s public university system, I feel especially fulfilled.”